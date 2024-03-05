Weather On March 7: Cloudy And Rainy Conditions Expected

March 6, 2024, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Weather On March 7: Cloudy And Rainy Conditions Expected Pixabay

Weather conditions across Bulgaria are set to vary significantly on 7 March, with rain showers forecasted over western and central regions, accompanied by thunderstorms in the far southwestern areas. Additionally, mountainous areas are expected to experience considerable snowfall, while some parts of eastern Bulgaria may see light showers later in the day.

Moderate winds are anticipated, with eastern regions experiencing slightly stronger winds. Temperatures are forecasted to range from lows of 2°C to 7°C, dropping to about 5°C in Sofia, while highs are expected to reach between 7°C and 12°C, with Sofia reaching around 8°C.

Moving towards the Black Sea coast, mostly cloudy skies are predicted, with light rain expected in the evening. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the east-southeast. Temperatures along the coast will range from 8°C to 10°C, similar to seawater temperatures, with sea waves measuring 2-3 degrees Douglas.

In the mountainous areas, cloudy skies will dominate, with snowfall expected below 1,000-1,200 meters and rain above. Winds will be light from the west-southwest direction. Highs in the mountains are expected to reach about 4°C at 1,200 meters altitude and drop to around minus 2°C at 2,000 meters altitude.

