Don't Miss Out: Bring Me The Horizon Headlines Hills Of Rock 2024!

Society | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 15:12
Bulgaria: Don't Miss Out: Bring Me The Horizon Headlines Hills Of Rock 2024!

The British are headliners on the second festival day in Plovdiv

On July 26, 2024, Bring Me The Horizon will make their first-ever appearance in Bulgaria as headliners on Day 2 of our largest rock and metal music festival, HILLS OF ROCK, in Plovdiv.

With a Grammy nomination and recently won BRIT Award, along with over 5 million albums sold globally, a devoted fanbase, and sold-out tours worldwide, the multi-platinum Bring Me The Horizon arrives in Bulgaria at the peak of its fame. Starting as a humble deathcore group from Sheffield, BMTH not only achieved global success but did so with gusto, becoming one of the most impactful bands on an entire generation of fans and performers in various musical genres, literally rewriting the definition of what it means to be part of the modern metal scene.

Oli Sykes and company not only exude unbridled energy and offer stunning stage sets, animation, and live pyrotechnics but their sound and production redefine the genre. Fans of musical experimentation, BMTH boldly collaborates with pop stars like Ed Sheeran, and extreme artists like Dani Filth from Cradle of Filth, and even incorporates Bulgarian folk motifs from the folk song “Ergen Deda” into one of their most successful singles, “Parasite Eve”.

Fest Team’s commitment is to continue delivering the best of the international and Bulgarian music scene, ensuring audiences thrilling and unforgettable moments during their events with world-class artists and performances. Thus, joining the already announced КoЯn, Spiritbox, and Loathe for the first day of HILLS OF ROCK on July 25th, at the biggest Bulgarian rock and metal music festival, are the sensational Bring Me The Horizon, headlining on July 26th.

Bring Me The Horizon had a turbulent start to the year – following the departure at the end of last year of Jordan Fish, the band's longtime keyboardist, they postponed the release of their new album POST HUMAN: NeX GEn to this summer to ensure it would be “at a level, we'll be completely happy with”, in the words of frontman Oli Sykes, and released the energetic new single “Kool-Aid” – a strong statement of its standard.

We remind you that on July 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2024, in addition to the world-renowned artists on the main stage, there will be two more partner stages, “Na Tamno” and “Stroezha”, at the Rowing Canal in Plovdiv, whose participants will be announced soon. HILLS OF ROCK 2024 on Facebook is here: https://fb.me/e/37c7fKVdF.

Tickets for Hills of Rock 2024 are selling at a rapid pace – following the sold-out categories for members of the Fest Club loyalty program, only a limited number of Early Bird three-day and one-day tickets are now available for purchase. Passes for the biggest rock and metal festival in the country can be found exclusively on the Ticket Station network.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: british, Plovdiv, festival, rock

Related Articles:

Calls for Removal of Soviet Monument Spark Protest in Plovdiv

A protest will be held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, calling for the dismantling of the Soviet-era monument known as Alyosha

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 09:32

Bulgarian Actress Margarita Stoykova Honored At The “Berlinale” Film Festival

The young Bulgarian actress Margarita Stoykova was honored with an award for emerging star at the Berlinale Film Festival.

Society | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 12:34

Bulgarian Rock Band “B.T.R” Will Be On European Tour

The European tour of “B.T.R.” starts on May 30th in Vienna

Society » Culture | February 19, 2024, Monday // 16:36

Earthquake in Plovdiv

A weak earthquake was felt last night in Plovdiv

Society » Incidents | February 16, 2024, Friday // 09:12

Major Marijuana Bust on Trakia Highway Near Plovdiv: 130 kg Seized!

Late last night, authorities intercepted over 130 kg of marijuana on the Trakia highway near Plovdiv.

Crime | February 15, 2024, Thursday // 16:00

Hristo Stoichkov With Debut Romantic Song

On February 14th, the debut song of football star Hristo Stoichkov was released

Lifestyle | February 15, 2024, Thursday // 12:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Weather On March 7: Cloudy And Rainy Conditions Expected

Weather conditions across Bulgaria are set to vary significantly on 7 March, with rain showers forecasted over western and central regions, accompanied by thunderstorms in the far southwestern areas

Society » Environment | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 19:03

German Experts Confirm High Nitrogen Dioxide Pollution in Sofia

Recent measurements conducted by a team of experts, led by renowned air quality specialist Dr. Axel Friedrich, have revealed alarming levels of nitrogen dioxide pollution in Sofia

Society » Health | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 17:49

Andrea Bocelli Celebrates 30 Years of his Career with Concert in Sofia

Maestro Andrea Bocelli will perform at Vasil Levski Stadium on September 14th.

Society | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 14:34

Bulgarian Teen Ivana Georgieva Is Missing For 14 Days - Will The Search Efforts Continue?

The search for 17-year-old Ivana Georgieva from Dupnitsa has entered its 14th day, with police officers continuing their efforts to locate the missing girl

Society » Incidents | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 13:11

Screen Time Crisis: Bulgarian Children Struggle with Speech

Speech therapists from Varna note an increasing prevalence of issues concerning children's speech development in recent times, BNT reported

Society » Health | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 10:44

Bulgarian Pop Icon Lili Ivanova to Shine Bright in Brussels Concert

Lili Ivanova, the iconic figure of Bulgarian pop music, has graced Brussels with her presence, gearing up for a much-anticipated concert at Flagey, a renowned cultural venue nestled by the scenic lakes of Ixelles in the Belgian capital

Society | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 10:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria