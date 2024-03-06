Don't Miss Out: Bring Me The Horizon Headlines Hills Of Rock 2024!

Calls for Removal of Soviet Monument Spark Protest in Plovdiv
A protest will be held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, calling for the dismantling of the Soviet-era monument known as Alyosha
The British are headliners on the second festival day in Plovdiv
On July 26, 2024, Bring Me The Horizon will make their first-ever appearance in Bulgaria as headliners on Day 2 of our largest rock and metal music festival, HILLS OF ROCK, in Plovdiv.
With a Grammy nomination and recently won BRIT Award, along with over 5 million albums sold globally, a devoted fanbase, and sold-out tours worldwide, the multi-platinum Bring Me The Horizon arrives in Bulgaria at the peak of its fame. Starting as a humble deathcore group from Sheffield, BMTH not only achieved global success but did so with gusto, becoming one of the most impactful bands on an entire generation of fans and performers in various musical genres, literally rewriting the definition of what it means to be part of the modern metal scene.
Oli Sykes and company not only exude unbridled energy and offer stunning stage sets, animation, and live pyrotechnics but their sound and production redefine the genre. Fans of musical experimentation, BMTH boldly collaborates with pop stars like Ed Sheeran, and extreme artists like Dani Filth from Cradle of Filth, and even incorporates Bulgarian folk motifs from the folk song “Ergen Deda” into one of their most successful singles, “Parasite Eve”.
Fest Team’s commitment is to continue delivering the best of the international and Bulgarian music scene, ensuring audiences thrilling and unforgettable moments during their events with world-class artists and performances. Thus, joining the already announced КoЯn, Spiritbox, and Loathe for the first day of HILLS OF ROCK on July 25th, at the biggest Bulgarian rock and metal music festival, are the sensational Bring Me The Horizon, headlining on July 26th.
Bring Me The Horizon had a turbulent start to the year – following the departure at the end of last year of Jordan Fish, the band's longtime keyboardist, they postponed the release of their new album POST HUMAN: NeX GEn to this summer to ensure it would be “at a level, we'll be completely happy with”, in the words of frontman Oli Sykes, and released the energetic new single “Kool-Aid” – a strong statement of its standard.
We remind you that on July 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2024, in addition to the world-renowned artists on the main stage, there will be two more partner stages, “Na Tamno” and “Stroezha”, at the Rowing Canal in Plovdiv, whose participants will be announced soon. HILLS OF ROCK 2024 on Facebook is here: https://fb.me/e/37c7fKVdF.
Tickets for Hills of Rock 2024 are selling at a rapid pace – following the sold-out categories for members of the Fest Club loyalty program, only a limited number of Early Bird three-day and one-day tickets are now available for purchase. Passes for the biggest rock and metal festival in the country can be found exclusively on the Ticket Station network.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Weather conditions across Bulgaria are set to vary significantly on 7 March, with rain showers forecasted over western and central regions, accompanied by thunderstorms in the far southwestern areas
Recent measurements conducted by a team of experts, led by renowned air quality specialist Dr. Axel Friedrich, have revealed alarming levels of nitrogen dioxide pollution in Sofia
Maestro Andrea Bocelli will perform at Vasil Levski Stadium on September 14th.
The search for 17-year-old Ivana Georgieva from Dupnitsa has entered its 14th day, with police officers continuing their efforts to locate the missing girl
Speech therapists from Varna note an increasing prevalence of issues concerning children's speech development in recent times, BNT reported
Lili Ivanova, the iconic figure of Bulgarian pop music, has graced Brussels with her presence, gearing up for a much-anticipated concert at Flagey, a renowned cultural venue nestled by the scenic lakes of Ixelles in the Belgian capital
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion