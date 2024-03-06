Don't Miss Out: Bring Me The Horizon Headlines Hills Of Rock 2024!

The British are headliners on the second festival day in Plovdiv

On July 26, 2024, Bring Me The Horizon will make their first-ever appearance in Bulgaria as headliners on Day 2 of our largest rock and metal music festival, HILLS OF ROCK, in Plovdiv.

With a Grammy nomination and recently won BRIT Award, along with over 5 million albums sold globally, a devoted fanbase, and sold-out tours worldwide, the multi-platinum Bring Me The Horizon arrives in Bulgaria at the peak of its fame. Starting as a humble deathcore group from Sheffield, BMTH not only achieved global success but did so with gusto, becoming one of the most impactful bands on an entire generation of fans and performers in various musical genres, literally rewriting the definition of what it means to be part of the modern metal scene.

Oli Sykes and company not only exude unbridled energy and offer stunning stage sets, animation, and live pyrotechnics but their sound and production redefine the genre. Fans of musical experimentation, BMTH boldly collaborates with pop stars like Ed Sheeran, and extreme artists like Dani Filth from Cradle of Filth, and even incorporates Bulgarian folk motifs from the folk song “Ergen Deda” into one of their most successful singles, “Parasite Eve”.

Fest Team’s commitment is to continue delivering the best of the international and Bulgarian music scene, ensuring audiences thrilling and unforgettable moments during their events with world-class artists and performances. Thus, joining the already announced КoЯn, Spiritbox, and Loathe for the first day of HILLS OF ROCK on July 25th, at the biggest Bulgarian rock and metal music festival, are the sensational Bring Me The Horizon, headlining on July 26th.

Bring Me The Horizon had a turbulent start to the year – following the departure at the end of last year of Jordan Fish, the band's longtime keyboardist, they postponed the release of their new album POST HUMAN: NeX GEn to this summer to ensure it would be “at a level, we'll be completely happy with”, in the words of frontman Oli Sykes, and released the energetic new single “Kool-Aid” – a strong statement of its standard.

We remind you that on July 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2024, in addition to the world-renowned artists on the main stage, there will be two more partner stages, “Na Tamno” and “Stroezha”, at the Rowing Canal in Plovdiv, whose participants will be announced soon. HILLS OF ROCK 2024 on Facebook is here: https://fb.me/e/37c7fKVdF.

Tickets for Hills of Rock 2024 are selling at a rapid pace – following the sold-out categories for members of the Fest Club loyalty program, only a limited number of Early Bird three-day and one-day tickets are now available for purchase. Passes for the biggest rock and metal festival in the country can be found exclusively on the Ticket Station network.