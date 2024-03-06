Andrea Bocelli Celebrates 30 Years of his Career with Concert in Sofia

Maestro Andrea Bocelli will perform at Vasil Levski Stadium on September 14th.

Andrea Bocelli, the world's most beloved tenor and best-selling classical artist, will celebrate 30 years of an incredible career in 2024. To mark this occasion, Maestro Bocelli returns to Bulgaria upon the invitation of Fest Team and Charm Music for a unique concert under the stars on September 14th, Saturday, at Vasil Levski Stadium in Sofia.

Over the past three decades, the iconic performer of classical and pop music has touched the hearts of millions with his voice and inspired many artists with his life. The Bulgarian audience will be able to witness a grand concert by the maestro this summer, as Sofia is included in the 2024 anniversary tour dedicated to the artist's achievements. Tickets for the unique musical evening with Andrea Bocelli go on sale this Friday, March 8th, through the ticketstation.bg network.

Recognized worldwide as a pioneer of the Italian vocal tradition, Andrea Bocelli was born in the Italian region of Tuscany and has sold over 90 million copies of his albums worldwide. He honed his singing skills under the guidance of his mentor, Franco Corelli, and first gained prominence by winning the San Remo music festival in 1994. At the same time, he began his illustrious career with classical pieces, performing masterpieces from the opera repertoire on stage. Bocelli's versatility has appealed to opera aficionados and pop music enthusiasts alike.

Over the years, Maestro Bocelli has shattered every conceivable record in the music industry, performing on all major global stages, garnering admiration from popes, aristocrats, musical and film stars, and releasing 17 studio albums. His 1997 album "Romanza" remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, while "Sacred Arias" from 1999 is the best-selling classical music album by a solo artist in history. The album "Sì" debuted at number one on the album charts in both the UK and the USA, marking Bocelli's first number-one album in both countries. It is iconic for its duet featuring the artist's son, Matteo Bocelli. His latest album, "Believe", released in 2020, serves as a sort of "spiritual autobiography", blending sacred songs and soul-stirring melodies. It includes beloved classics like "You'll Never Walk Alone" and "Amazing Grace", as well as original compositions by Bocelli himself and Ennio Morricone.

In 2021, Bocelli tackled yet another new life challenge: he journeyed over 350 km on horseback as part of a pilgrimage from the St. Peter's Basilica in Rome, where he received blessings from Pope Francis to his hometown of Lajatico in Tuscany. “The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli” also became a popular television documentary film, focusing on the cultural and spiritual journey of the artist.

Tickets for the grand spectacle at Vasil Levski Stadium in Sofia go on sale on March 8th through the ticketstation.bg network.