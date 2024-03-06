EP President Metsola Vows Support for Romania's Schengen Accession

European Parliament (EP) President Roberta Metsola affirmed her commitment to Romania's accession to the Schengen area during her visit to Bucharest for the European People's Party (EPP) congress. Metsola emphasized that the Schengen area cannot be considered complete until Romania becomes a part of it.

Speaking at the National Opera House in Bucharest, Metsola expressed her unwavering support for Romania's integration into the border-free zone, highlighting the country's significant efforts since joining the EU in 2007. She stressed the importance of Romania's inclusion in the Schengen Agreement, stating that she would actively engage with authorities from both Romania and other countries to facilitate the process.

"I am 100 percent committed to this aim. A very important decision will be made at the end of this Monday, March 31," Metsola stated during discussions with Romanian youth, as reported by Agerpres.

Metsola acknowledged Romania's longstanding aspiration to join the Schengen Area, reiterating her dedication to advocating for its inclusion. She emphasized that efforts would be made to engage with relevant stakeholders and mobilize support for Romania's accession.

"In all these years since Romania joined the EU as a member in 2007, there has been an incredible effort to transform the country, so one more thing must be done," Metsola remarked, underscoring her commitment to advancing Romania's integration into the Schengen zone.

Metsola's remarks come amidst ongoing discussions within the EU regarding Romania's eligibility for Schengen membership. Her pledge to support Romania's aspirations underscores the significance of the issue within the European political landscape. We remind you that Romania and Bulgaria were partially accepted into Schengen - by air and sea.