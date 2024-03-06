Bulgaria and EU Witness Retail Sales Surge in January

Business » FINANCE | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 13:20
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and EU Witness Retail Sales Surge in January Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

Recent data from Eurostat reveals a slight uptick in retail sales across the Eurozone and the European Union in January 2024, marking a recovery from the previous month's decline.

In January, retail sales in the euro area saw a marginal increase of 0.1% compared to December 2023, when they had experienced a 0.6% contraction. Similarly, across the EU, retail sales edged up by 0.3% after a 0.7% decline in the preceding month.

The rise in retail sales was primarily driven by higher consumer spending on food products, which saw a 1% increase in the euro area and a 0.8% increase across the EU. Sales of motor fuels also contributed to the uptick, with a respective increase of 1.7% and 1.2%. However, sales of non-food items experienced a slight dip in the euro area by 0.2%, although they rose by 0.1% across the EU.

Despite the monthly improvement, retail sales in both the euro area and the EU contracted compared to the same period last year. In January, the euro area witnessed a 1% decline, while the EU as a whole experienced a 0.6% decrease, following a 0.5% fall in late 2023.

In Bulgaria, retail sales saw a modest growth of 0.3% in January 2024, rebounding from a 0.7% decline in December 2023. This marks the fourth increase in five months for the country.

However, on an annual basis, Bulgaria experienced a slight contraction of 0.1% in retail sales in January, following a 0.8% growth in December 2023. This decline represents the first annual decrease in retail sales in Bulgaria since April 2023.

While the retail sector navigates through ongoing challenges, including supply chain disruptions and economic uncertainties, analysts will continue to monitor consumer spending patterns closely for further insights into the health of the economy.

