Bulgarian Teen Ivana Georgieva Is Missing For 14 Days - Will The Search Efforts Continue?

Society » INCIDENTS | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 13:11
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Teen Ivana Georgieva Is Missing For 14 Days - Will The Search Efforts Continue?

The search for 17-year-old Ivana Georgieva from Dupnitsa has entered its 14th day, with police officers continuing their efforts to locate the missing girl.

As the search efforts persist, the Crisis Staff overseeing the operation is set to convene on Monday to assess the progress and decide on the future course of action.

Currently, only police officers are actively participating in the search, with the possibility of extending the search operations still under consideration.

Amidst the ongoing search efforts, there have been discussions within Dupnitsa and the surrounding area regarding the continuation of the search operation. Some voices advocate for halting the search, while others emphasize the importance of continuing the efforts to find Ivana.

Katya Tabachka, spokesperson for the regional directorate, stated that any decision regarding the search operation's continuation or conclusion will be promptly communicated to the public.

Adding to the discussion, Mayor Parvan Dangov highlighted the forthcoming meeting of the Crisis Staff, during which a comprehensive report from all involved services will be presented. This report will outline the current status of the search operation and assess the need for additional resources or adjustments to the search strategy.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Georgieva, Dupnitsa, search, crisis staff

Related Articles:

Search for Missing Ivana from Dupnitsa Persists with Police and Gendarmerie Efforts

The search for 17-year-old Ivana from Dupnitsa enters another day with dedicated efforts from police and gendarmerie personnel in the field

Crime | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 14:17

Missing Sliven Teen Found Safe; Search Continues for Dupnitsa Girl

The 18-year-old student Gergana Tsandeva, who went missing from Sliven on February 28, has been located by the police

Society » Incidents | March 2, 2024, Saturday // 22:39

17-Year-Old Ivana From Dupnitsa Still Missing

The search for 17-year-old Ivana Georgieva from Dupnitsa continues into its seventh day

Crime | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 09:43

For a Fifth Day: The Search for Ivana from Dupnitsa Continues

On Day Five, efforts persist in locating 17-year-old Ivana from Dupnitsa

Crime | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 10:03

The Search For The Missing Girl In Dupnitsa Continues

Efforts to locate a 17-year-old girl from Dupnitsa - Ivana, who has been missing since Thursday, will continue today

Crime | February 26, 2024, Monday // 10:24

Urgent Search Underway: 17-Year-Old Girl Missing in Dupnitsa!

A sense of urgency grips Dupnitsa as residents band together in a desperate search for a missing 17-year-old girl

Society » Incidents | February 24, 2024, Saturday // 11:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Missing Sliven Teen Found Safe; Search Continues for Dupnitsa Girl

The 18-year-old student Gergana Tsandeva, who went missing from Sliven on February 28, has been located by the police

Society » Incidents | March 2, 2024, Saturday // 22:39

Earthquake Strikes Vranca Region

The Vranca region of Romania experienced a seismic event today as an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale shook the area

Society » Incidents | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 15:38

Bulgaria: Elderly Man Dies in Dobrich After Ambulance Arrives Late

In a distressing incident in the Dobrich region of Bulgaria, an elderly man lost his life following a road accident, prompting scrutiny over the delayed arrival of emergency medical services

Society » Incidents | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00

Urgent Search Underway: 17-Year-Old Girl Missing in Dupnitsa!

A sense of urgency grips Dupnitsa as residents band together in a desperate search for a missing 17-year-old girl

Society » Incidents | February 24, 2024, Saturday // 11:17

Absurdity from Bulgaria: Deaf and Mute Woman Denied Ambulance, Dies in Taxi on Route to Hospital

A heart-wrenching incident sheds light on the shortcomings of the Emergency Center in Sliven, where a deaf and mute woman tragically passed away in a taxi after being denied an ambulance

Society » Incidents | February 23, 2024, Friday // 11:25

Bulgaria: Collision Near Pavlikeni Leaves Five Children and Three Adults Injured

A harrowing collision between two vehicles near the village of Musina in Pavlikeni has resulted in injuries to five children and three adults.

Society » Incidents | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 11:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria