Bulgarian Teen Ivana Georgieva Is Missing For 14 Days - Will The Search Efforts Continue?

The search for 17-year-old Ivana Georgieva from Dupnitsa has entered its 14th day, with police officers continuing their efforts to locate the missing girl.

As the search efforts persist, the Crisis Staff overseeing the operation is set to convene on Monday to assess the progress and decide on the future course of action.

Currently, only police officers are actively participating in the search, with the possibility of extending the search operations still under consideration.

Amidst the ongoing search efforts, there have been discussions within Dupnitsa and the surrounding area regarding the continuation of the search operation. Some voices advocate for halting the search, while others emphasize the importance of continuing the efforts to find Ivana.

Katya Tabachka, spokesperson for the regional directorate, stated that any decision regarding the search operation's continuation or conclusion will be promptly communicated to the public.

Adding to the discussion, Mayor Parvan Dangov highlighted the forthcoming meeting of the Crisis Staff, during which a comprehensive report from all involved services will be presented. This report will outline the current status of the search operation and assess the need for additional resources or adjustments to the search strategy.