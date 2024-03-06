Foreign Investors Create Over 2,000 New Jobs in Bulgaria

Bulgaria experienced a significant boost in its economy last year, with foreign investors creating more than 2,000 new jobs in various sectors. This exciting revelation came to light during the prestigious "Investor of the Year" awards ceremony, hosted by the InvestBulgaria Agency on March 5.

The top prize went to a French company operating in Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second-largest city, highlighting the nation's attractiveness to international businesses. Additionally, Stara Zagora was recognized as the municipality that attracted the most investments, further showcasing Bulgaria's appeal as an investment destination.

A total of three companies were honored with the "Successful Start-up" award, underscoring the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation thriving within the country.

Last year saw a remarkable surge in investment, with nearly BGN 7 billion pouring into Bulgaria—a remarkable 30% increase compared to the previous year. This surge reflects the confidence that foreign investors have in Bulgaria's economy and its potential for growth and development.

Schneider Electric Bulgaria EOOD clinched the coveted title of Investor of the Year 2023, affirming its commitment to Bulgaria's economic landscape. Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel presented the award to the company's Managing Director Martin Yordanov during the prestigious ceremony.

The event also celebrated excellence in various investment categories, with companies recognized for their contributions to innovation, sustainability, human capital development, and regional growth. Among the distinguished recipients were Nidec Elesys RnD Europe Bulgaria EOOD, Glass Contribution EAD, Technical Components Bulgaria EOOD, Amer Sports Bulgaria EOOD, Blue Summer 23 OOD, Heidelberg Materials Devnya JSC, and Bade Bulgaria KD, among others.

Furthermore, the awards recognized the pivotal role played by Bulgarian municipalities in fostering investment and economic prosperity. Stara Zagora was lauded for its exceptional efforts in attracting investments throughout 2023, highlighting the collaborative approach between local authorities and businesses.

The ceremony also highlighted the importance of sustainability and environmental consciousness, with awards presented for low carbon footprint investments and sustainable business practices.