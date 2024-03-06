Bulgarian Pop Star Zhana Bergendorff Detained by the Police

Renowned Bulgarian singer Zhana Bergendorff, aged 38, found herself in legal trouble yet again after a recent incident in Sofia. The acclaimed artist was detained last night following a disturbance in the city.

According to reports, Bergendorff and her partner visited a residence in Sofia's Ovcha Kupel district during the early hours of the morning. However, the visit took an unexpected turn when an altercation ensued, resulting in damage to the property.

Allegedly, Bergendorff and her companion were involved in damaging and breaking furniture within the premises. Subsequently, the homeowner reported the incident to local authorities, prompting police intervention.

Responding swiftly to the complaint, law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and took Bergendorff and her boyfriend into custody. The pair now faces charges related to hooliganism, as reported by bTV.

This is not the first time Bergendorff has encountered legal issues. The singer has a prior criminal record, notably for an incident in 2016 involving driving under the influence of drugs.

In a candid admission during a 2022 interview, Bergendorff opened up about her struggles with substance abuse. "Drugs became more than friends to me. I found an outlet. When I was forbidden to sing, my soul screamed," she confessed.

Zhana Bergendorff , born Zhana Vladimirova Brankova, rose to fame as a Bulgarian pop singer after winning the Bulgarian X Factor. Born on October 20, 1985, in Sofia, she began singing at the age of 6 and later pursued a career in music. After marrying Danish ship engineer Stefan Bergendorff in 2007, she returned to Bulgaria in 2012 and auditioned for X Factor, ultimately winning the competition. Bergendorff released several successful solo songs and collaborated with other artists, earning accolades such as the "Woman of the Year 2014" award. However, her career faced setbacks due to personal struggles, including a confession of drug use during her participation in "VIP Brother 8" in 2016 and a drug-related car accident the same year. Despite these challenges, she continued to release music, representing Bulgaria at Eurovision with the group Equinox in 2018. In 2019, she released collaborative songs with Plamen Bonev and Damian Popov and achieved recognition on the television show "The Masked Singer.”