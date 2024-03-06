Bulgarian Parliament Approved the Resignation of the "Denkov" Cabinet

Politics | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 11:34
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Approved the Resignation of the "Denkov" Cabinet

The Bulgarian parliament has entered a crucial phase of political negotiations as it approved the resignation of the "Denkov" cabinet, signaling a transition into rotating the government. The move comes amidst ongoing discussions between the ruling formations GERB and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" regarding the power dynamics for the next nine months.

GERB, led by Boyko Borissov, presented drafts of an agreement and decision-making mechanism, which were accepted by their (non)coalition partners as a basis for further dialogue. However, underlying differences between the two factions remained apparent, underscoring the complexity of the negotiations.

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov's resignation, aimed at honoring the request for a nine-month tenure, was met with anticipation in the National Assembly. "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" promptly announced their intention to push for a vote on the resignation on March 6. Notably, Borissov and Mariya Gabriel, the designated next prime minister, were notably absent from the proceedings as they attended a congress of the European People's Party (EPP) in Bucharest.

Following over two and a half hours of debate, the parliament decisively approved the government's resignation with 216 votes in favor and no votes against or abstentions. This decision officially terminates the powers of the Council of Ministers, although the government will continue to carry out its functions until a new administration is elected.

Moving forward, President Rumen Radev will engage in consultations with the various political factions represented in parliament, a process that could potentially extend over the course of several days or even weeks. Following the conclusion of these consultations, the president is mandated to issue the first exploratory mandate for government formation to the largest parliamentary group, GERB, without any specific deadlines set. Should GERB succeed in negotiating a coalition with "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" during this period, the designated Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Mariya Gabriel, must present the proposed composition and structure of the Council of Ministers within a week.

However, if such negotiations fail to materialize, the president will be required to issue a second exploratory mandate to "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria." In the event that this coalition also proves unsuccessful in forming a government, the president will then issue a third mandate to a political entity of his choosing. If the third attempt at government formation proves fruitless, the president will be obligated to schedule early parliamentary elections. To align with the European Parliament elections, the latest feasible date for these elections would be April 9-10.

The approval of the cabinet's resignation sets the stage for a period of intense negotiations and political maneuvering as Bulgaria seeks to navigate the complexities of rotating the government. While for 9 months the power was (mostly) in the hands of WCC-DB with its prime minister Nikolai Denkov, it remains to be seen how GERB will form a government with prime minister Mariya Gabriel.

Tags: Bulgaria, parliament, resignation, government

