Kyiv Agrees To Trade Restrictions With The EU And Poland

Politics | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 11:09
Bulgaria: Kyiv Agrees To Trade Restrictions With The EU And Poland Pixabay

Ukraine is willing to accept limitations on its trade with the EU as a means to resolve a contentious political disagreement with Poland, according to the Ukrainian trade minister, reported by the Financial Times.

Taras Kachka stated to the Financial Times that Kyiv supports implementing new restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural imports. However, Ukraine is also urging the EU to prohibit Russian grain imports, which continue to enter the bloc via Belarus and the Baltics.

Kachka proposed a managed approach to trade flows between Ukraine and the EU for a transitional period. He emphasized that while Ukraine is willing to cooperate, it is Russia, not Ukraine, that poses challenges for Polish farmers regarding wheat exports.

Following Russia's complete invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the EU removed tariffs on Ukrainian imports. However, neighboring countries like Poland quickly faced an oversupply issue, leading farmers to protest by taking to the streets and participating in border blockades against what they deemed unfair competition.

During the previous administration, Warsaw implemented a unilateral ban that contravened EU trade regulations. Ongoing protests in recent weeks have prompted Prime Minister Donald Tusk to request exemptions from Brussels and persist with the imposed restrictions.

Taras Kachka alleged that Moscow was inciting the Polish protests, a claim echoed by EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis. Kachka asserted that Moscow was unequivocally responsible for a recent attack, wherein Polish farmers overturned a train transporting Ukrainian grain, resulting in the cargo being spilled.

Ukrainian and Polish officials are scheduled to convene once more next Monday, aiming to resolve their dispute by the end of the month.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, trade, Poland, Russia

Related Articles:

Macron Urges Courage Amid Russia's Threats: Calls for Resolute Action!

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Ukraine's allies, including the Czech Republic, to demonstrate courage in the face of an "unstoppable" Russia,

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 19:00

Bulgarian PM Denkov Affirms Support for Ukraine in FAZ Interview

In an exclusive interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov articulated the nation's steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine in its quest to restore pre-war order

Politics | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 18:33

Former Chess Champion Garry Kasparov Accused of Terrorism by the Kremlin

Russia has labeled Garry Kasparov, the renowned opposition figure and former world chess champion, as a terrorist, according to the financial regulator "Rosfinmonitoring"

World » Russia | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 18:05

Explosion Near Mitsotakis' Motorcade During Visit to Odеsa!

An explosion rattled the vicinity of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' motorcade in Odesa

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:35

Nuclear Reactor on Moon: Russia, China Mull Joint Project

Russia and China have announced plans to embark on a groundbreaking venture that involves installing a nuclear reactor on the Moon by 2035

World | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 10:10

Legal Action Against Russian Military Figures by ICC for Ukraine War Crimes

Today, the Hague's International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants targeting high-ranking military figures from Russia

World » Russia | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 18:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian PM Denkov Affirms Support for Ukraine in FAZ Interview

In an exclusive interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov articulated the nation's steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine in its quest to restore pre-war order

Politics | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 18:33

Borissov: "No Hope" as Bulgaria Might Head to Elections

In Bucharest, amid the ongoing EPP congress, GERB leader Boyko Borissov conveyed a sense of resignation

Politics | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00

2023 Records Highest Migrant Deaths in a Decade: UN Report

In a somber revelation, the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) disclosed today that the year 2023 witnessed the highest number of migrant fatalities in the past decade, as reported by AFP

Politics | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 17:00

Yulia Navalnaya Calls On Russians To Protest Against Putin On Election Day

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of the late opposition figure Alexei Navalny, has called on Russians to participate in a nationwide protest on election day, March 17, at noon

Politics | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 15:50

We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria: No Elections, But Governance Must Come with Reforms

The political landscape in Bulgaria sees tensions rise as "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) responds to accusations from GERB regarding the hastened resignation of the government

Politics | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 15:44

Bulgarian Parliament Approved the Resignation of the "Denkov" Cabinet

The Bulgarian parliament has entered a crucial phase of political negotiations as it approved the resignation of the "Denkov" cabinet

Politics | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 11:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria