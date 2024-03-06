Hungary Refuses Support for Rutte as NATO Chief

Hungary has declared its opposition to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's candidacy for the next Secretary General of NATO, Politico reports. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó announced the decision, citing Rutte's previous stance towards Hungary as the reason behind the refusal. Rutte, currently a frontrunner in the race, faces opposition from Hungary, which is likely to influence the final decision expected in the summer.

Szijjártó stated, "We certainly cannot support the election of a person to the post of NATO Secretary General who previously wanted to bring Hungary to its knees." This assertion refers to Rutte's criticism of Hungary's law restricting LGBTQ+ information in schools back in 2021. Rutte's comments at that time raised concerns about Hungary's membership in the European Union.

Politico notes that Rutte's nomination has garnered support from the United States, Britain, France, and Germany. However, approximately a third of the 31 NATO member states remain undecided about supporting Rutte for the position.

The decision by Hungary to oppose Rutte's candidacy adds complexity to the selection process for NATO's next Secretary General. Rutte's critique of Hungary's policies has evidently influenced Hungary's stance, highlighting the diplomatic tensions within the alliance.