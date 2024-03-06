Upcoming Negotiations: Lebanon Takes Steps to Address Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Indirect negotiations aiming to halt the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon are set to commence soon, as per reports from Lebanese media outlets cited by DPA. Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati disclosed today that these negotiations are slated to kick off during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins early next week, as reported by Lebanon's NNA news agency.

Lebanese officials are currently reviewing a proposal put forth by US envoy Ames Hochstein, who serves as an advisor to President Joe Biden. Hochstein's recent visit to Beirut on Monday centered on diplomatic initiatives aimed at quelling tensions between the Iran-supported Hezbollah group and Israel, according to information from BTA.

The escalation of violence along the Israeli-Lebanese border has ensued since the outbreak of conflict in the Gaza Strip following an assault on southern Israel by Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist group linked to Hezbollah, and other militant factions on October 7. Casualties have been reported on both sides of the border, with tens of thousands of individuals fleeing their residences due to the unrest.

The Israeli military disclosed yesterday that rocket launches were once again detected from Lebanon towards Israel. Subsequently, Israel retaliated by striking Hezbollah positions following the assault.