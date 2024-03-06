Bulgarian Pop Icon Lili Ivanova to Shine Bright in Brussels Concert

Lili Ivanova, the iconic figure of Bulgarian pop music, has graced Brussels with her presence, gearing up for a much-anticipated concert at Flagey, a renowned cultural venue nestled by the scenic lakes of Ixelles in the Belgian capital.

The esteemed songstress received a warm official welcome at Brussels airport, where she was greeted by MEP and leader of European liberals, Ilhan Kyuchuk, Bulgarian Commissioner Iliana Ivanova, Ambassador Rumen Alexandrov, Permanent Representative of Bulgaria to the European Union, and Plamen Bonchev, the Ambassador of Bulgaria to Belgium.

Flagey, known for its exceptional acoustics, has played host to some of the world's most celebrated artists annually, alongside nurturing budding talents, predominantly from Belgium. The venue is renowned for hosting prestigious events such as the Flagey Piano Days and the Brussels Jazz Festival.

Tonight, Lili Ivanova is poised to captivate her audience with a mesmerizing live concert featuring renditions of her timeless classics, presented in refreshing arrangements by Angel Dyulgerov. Among the cherished hits from her extensive repertoire, fans can expect to revel in the melodies of "Cricket," "Fairs," "Clovers," "Winds," "Camino," "Incredible," "I Want You," "Warning," "Judgment," "Tear," "Despair," and many more.

Sharing the stage with Lili Ivanova will be her esteemed musicians from the LI Orchestra, including Angel Dyulgerov (guitars, violin), Orlin Tsvetanov (violin), Ognyan Enev (piano, trumpet, saxophone), Ivan Yordanov-Cheri (guitars), Rosen Vatev (drums, percussion), Hristo Mikhalkov (bass guitar), and LaTiDa (backing vocals).

This concert marks Lili Ivanova's return to Brussels, reminiscent of her performance at the Au center culturel & congres de Woluwe Saint Pierre in October 2013, promising an unforgettable evening of music and memories.