Nuclear Reactor on Moon: Russia, China Mull Joint Project

Russia and China have announced plans to embark on a groundbreaking venture that involves installing a nuclear reactor on the Moon by 2035. According to a report from Russia-based TASS, Yuri Borisov, the head of Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, revealed the ambitious project during the World Youth Festival.

Borisov disclosed that Russia and China are exploring the possibility of jointly delivering and mounting a nuclear power reactor on the lunar surface between the years 2033 and 2035. Emphasizing the need for automation, he noted that crucial technological solutions are nearly prepared for this endeavor.

This initiative stems from a memorandum of mutual understanding signed in March 2021 between Russia's Roscosmos and China's National Space Administration (CNSA) to collaborate on developing the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS). The ILRS aims to serve as a platform for scientific research and exploration on the Moon.

China has already outlined its lunar missions, including Chang'e 6, Chang'e 7, and Chang'e 8. These missions are set to test the necessary technology for establishing a robotic base capable of conducting experiments and research remotely. The first of these missions is slated for launch in 2026, with the project's completion expected by 2028.