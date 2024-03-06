Nuclear Reactor on Moon: Russia, China Mull Joint Project

Macron Urges Courage Amid Russia's Threats: Calls for Resolute Action!
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Ukraine's allies, including the Czech Republic, to demonstrate courage in the face of an "unstoppable" Russia,
Russia and China have announced plans to embark on a groundbreaking venture that involves installing a nuclear reactor on the Moon by 2035. According to a report from Russia-based TASS, Yuri Borisov, the head of Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, revealed the ambitious project during the World Youth Festival.
Borisov disclosed that Russia and China are exploring the possibility of jointly delivering and mounting a nuclear power reactor on the lunar surface between the years 2033 and 2035. Emphasizing the need for automation, he noted that crucial technological solutions are nearly prepared for this endeavor.
This initiative stems from a memorandum of mutual understanding signed in March 2021 between Russia's Roscosmos and China's National Space Administration (CNSA) to collaborate on developing the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS). The ILRS aims to serve as a platform for scientific research and exploration on the Moon.
China has already outlined its lunar missions, including Chang'e 6, Chang'e 7, and Chang'e 8. These missions are set to test the necessary technology for establishing a robotic base capable of conducting experiments and research remotely. The first of these missions is slated for launch in 2026, with the project's completion expected by 2028.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A Greek cargo vessel was struck by a missile and set ablaze near Yemen's city of Aden
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Ukraine's allies, including the Czech Republic, to demonstrate courage in the face of an "unstoppable" Russia,
Russia has labeled Garry Kasparov, the renowned opposition figure and former world chess champion, as a terrorist, according to the financial regulator "Rosfinmonitoring"
Tensions erupted in Warsaw as protesting farmers clashed with police in a demonstration against EU climate policies and Ukrainian agricultural imports
An explosion rattled the vicinity of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' motorcade in Odesa
Manfred Weber, the chairman of the European People's Party (EPP), emphasized the urgency of Bulgaria and Romania joining the Schengen Area
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion