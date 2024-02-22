After COVID-19: Bulgaria’s Mortality Rate Among The Highest In The World!
The mortality rate in Bulgaria is among the highest in the world, despite the adequate resources and vaccines
Doctors report an unusual case involving a 62-year-old man from Germany who received 217 Covid vaccinations against medical advice. The peculiar incident has been documented in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, reported by BBC. These vaccinations were privately obtained and administered over 29 months. Surprisingly, the individual seems to have experienced no adverse effects, according to researchers from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg.
The public prosecutor of the city of Magdeburg collected evidence for 130 of the vaccinations but did not press criminal charges despite investigating allegations of fraud. While Covid vaccines do not cause infection, they do educate the body on how to combat the disease.
Dr. Kilian Schober from the microbiology department at the university expressed concerns about potentially fatiguing certain cells in the immune system due to hyper-stimulation from repeated doses. However, upon examining the 62-year-old individual, the researchers discovered no indications of such fatigue. Additionally, there were no indications that he had ever contracted Covid-19.
The findings from their tests on the 62-year-old did not provide enough evidence to draw significant conclusions or make recommendations for the broader population. The researchers stated that there is no evidence suggesting a necessity for additional vaccines.
The mortality rate in Bulgaria is among the highest in the world, despite the adequate resources and vaccines
