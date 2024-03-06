Biden and Trump Secure Victories in Landmark 'Super Tuesday' Primaries

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump emerged triumphant in the highly anticipated primary elections dubbed "Super Tuesday," solidifying their positions as frontrunners for their respective party nominations.

In a resounding display of support, Donald Trump clinched victories in a significant number of states during the Republican primary contests held on "Super Tuesday." The former president secured victories in at least 12 states, showcasing his enduring influence within the Republican Party.

Meanwhile, Trump's main rival, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, managed to secure a projected win in Vermont. However, the final outcome remains uncertain pending completion of the vote count. Should Haley fail to secure over 50% of the vote, the state's 17 delegates will be split between her and Trump.

As polls closed in California, Trump once again emerged victorious, further bolstering his momentum. With California offering the largest number of delegates, Trump's success in the state underscores his formidable presence in the Republican primary race. The outcome of the Alaska caucuses is still pending.

In his victory speech, Trump vowed to unite a divided nation, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support received during "Super Tuesday." He emphasized the historic significance of the moment, declaring it as an extraordinary time in American history.

On the Democratic front, Joe Biden emerged as the clear winner, securing victories across multiple states. However, despite his dominance, Biden faced a setback in American Samoa, where delegates were awarded to Jason Palmer instead.

Following the announcement of the election results, Biden issued a statement urging Americans to choose between progress and regression under the leadership of Donald Trump. He emphasized the importance of moving forward and overcoming the divisions that characterized Trump's tenure.

Across most participating states, voters cast their ballots for candidates from both parties, underscoring the significance of "Super Tuesday" in shaping the political landscape. Notable exceptions include Alaska, where Republican caucuses were held, and Iowa, which did not participate in the primary on this day. Additionally, results from Democratic mail-in votes from mid-January were announced on "Super Tuesday."

With a total of 854 delegates at stake for the Republican Party and 1,420 for the Democrats, "Super Tuesday" serves as a pivotal moment in the race for the White House, setting the stage for the upcoming presidential election.