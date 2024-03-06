Bulgaria's Political Landscape: Calls for Cabinet Rotation and Electoral Shifts

A recent sociological study conducted by "Alpha Research" sheds light on the complex political sentiments brewing in Bulgaria, revealing a nation at odds with its current leadership and yearning for change.

According to the survey, a significant 40% of Bulgarians advocate for the rotation of the cabinet, reflecting widespread discontent with the status quo. Amidst this clamor for change, the study unveils a diverse array of preferences among political parties, each vying for dominance in an increasingly turbulent landscape.

Should elections be held today, the results paint a nuanced picture of shifting allegiances. The GERB party emerges as a frontrunner with 23.7% support, closely trailed by the WCC-DB at 19.2%, and "Vazrazhdane" party securing a solid third position with 12.8% support. However, with other parties like DPS, BSP, and “There Is Such a People” also commanding significant shares of the vote, the political arena remains fiercely contested.

Notably, a striking 27% of Bulgarians advocate for early parliamentary elections, coinciding with the European elections in June, signaling a desire for swift political change. Meanwhile, opinions remain divided, with 16% undecided on the matter.

Public sentiment towards the current government is overwhelmingly negative, with 52.9% expressing dissatisfaction. Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel emerges as a more favorable figure compared to Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, securing 34.7% approval against Denkov's 23.6%.

Interestingly, party supporters display varying degrees of readiness for early elections, with GERB, WCC-DB, and "Vazrazhdane" showing differing levels of preparedness for electoral battles ahead.

In the realm of leadership trust, GERB's Boyko Borissov leads the pack with 21.6% trust, followed closely by Hristo Ivanov and Kostadin Kostadinov. However, widespread mistrust plagues many party leaders, with figures like Delyan Peevski facing a staggering 74.4% distrust from the masses.

Moreover, the erosion of trust extends beyond party politics, permeating the judicial system, particularly the prosecutor's office, as noted by Boryana Dimitrova of "Alpha Research".

Denkov resigns

Yesterday, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov tendered his resignation to the National Assembly. This decision came as a surprise, given the prior agreement with GERB, stipulating his resignation between March 6 and 9, marking nine months since his election to the prime ministerial post. According to Denkov, the fulfillment of this commitment should be the basis of the cabinet's work in the remaining 9 months, when Mariya Gabriel is expected to be at the helm

The government led by Nikolai Denkov, in coalition with Mariya Gabriel, came into power on June 6, 2023, supported by votes from GERB, "We Continuing the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," Mustafa Karadayi, and Delyan Peevski, a gesture of support from DPS for constitutional reforms.

While "We Continuing the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" has announced its intention to push for a vote on the prime minister's resignation and the government today, March 6, GERB alleges that Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev's party has seized power unlawfully. However, there is no formal requirement in the Constitution or National Assembly rules stipulating a specific timeframe for voting on a resignation after it's been submitted. Even if the resignation is placed on the agenda and approved, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov's cabinet will remain in a caretaker capacity until a new government is formed or early elections are scheduled.