Bulgarian PM Nikolai Denkov Resigns Abruptly Ahead of Scheduled Date (UPDATED)

Politics | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 18:21
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM Nikolai Denkov Resigns Abruptly Ahead of Scheduled Date (UPDATED)

In an unexpected move, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has tendered his resignation to the National Assembly, as confirmed by the press center of the Council of Ministers. This decision comes as a surprise, given the prior agreement with GERB, stipulating his resignation between March 6 and 9, marking nine months since his election to the prime ministerial post.

Moments following Denkov's announcement, the WCC-DB made public their intention to push for an immediate vote on his resignation, scheduled for tomorrow. This sudden turn of events has set the stage for rapid political developments within Bulgaria's leadership.

Anticipation mounts as an extraordinary briefing by the departing prime minister is slated for 7 p.m.

Updated: Minutes ago, the Prime Minister stated that his resignation was not a political game, but a sign of respect and compliance with the commitments made in the management program of WCC-DB and GERB.

"Today I resigned as Prime Minister and it has already been submitted to the National Assembly. This is not a political game. This is keeping a given word, it is an expression of consistency, political fairplay and respect for citizens."

Denkov stated that from the same management declaration, only the commitment to fill the regulators with politically independent staff was not respected. According to him, the fulfillment of this commitment should be the basis of the cabinet's work in the remaining 9 months, when Mariya Gabriel is expected to be at the helm.

"We have to sit down at the negotiating table. Everything else would hinder the negotiations" - with these words Denkov concluded his briefing, at which he refused to answer questions.

Stay tuned for live updates as this story unfolds.

