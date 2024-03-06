Legal Action Against Russian Military Figures by ICC for Ukraine War Crimes

Bulgaria: Legal Action Against Russian Military Figures by ICC for Ukraine War Crimes

Today, the Hague's International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants targeting high-ranking military figures from Russia. The commanders in question, Sergey Kobylash and Viktor Sokolov, stand accused of grave offenses allegedly committed during the war in Ukraine between October 10, 2022, and March 9, 2023.

This move by the ICC comes in response to Russia's initial campaign of aggression against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure during the autumn of 2022. Reports from Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national operator, detail a barrage of over 1,200 missiles and drones targeting energy facilities between October 2022 and April 2023. The assault left nearly half of Ukraine's power system crippled until at least mid-September.

Interestingly, this development echoes a previous warrant issued by the ICC against Russian President Vladimir Putin and children's ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova for alleged involvement in the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine's occupied territories. However, Russia's non-membership in the ICC's Rome Statute shields Putin and Lvova-Belova from extradition, allowing them to refute the allegations without facing legal consequences.

The ICC's findings suggest compelling evidence linking Kobilash and Sokolov to missile attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure during the specified period. These assaults, allegedly orchestrated by Russian military forces under their command, targeted numerous power plants and substations. A subsequent evaluation by the ICC's pre-trial panel determined that these strikes disproportionately targeted civilian sites, violating international humanitarian law.

