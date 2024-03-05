Facebook and Instagram Down Globally!

The Facebook and Instagram applications are currently experiencing a widespread outage globally, as reported around 5:30 p.m. Bulgarian time. According to Downdetector, there have been over 120,000 reports of issues with Facebook and a five-digit number of reports for Instagram within the last thirty minutes. Additionally, there have been reports of problems with Threads, another service owned by Meta, around the same time.

Users from various countries using the X app are also encountering difficulties accessing both Facebook and Instagram, unable to log into their accounts. Attempts to enter passwords in Facebook result in a message stating they are invalid, while Instagram displays an error message.

Meta, the parent company, has not yet issued a statement regarding the situation. Previous outages have lasted for extended periods and incurred significant financial losses for the company.

Youtube was also reportedly down for some time but is currently working without an issue.