Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu: Schengen Accession by Land Guaranteed in 2024

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 16:11
Bulgaria: Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu: Schengen Accession by Land Guaranteed in 2024 @Wikimedia Commons

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has announced that Romania is set to become a part of the Schengen area through its land borders by the end of this year. This declaration comes as Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner refrained from providing a specific timeframe for overcoming the veto on Romania and Bulgaria's entry into Schengen through land routes.

During an interview with local TV station Antenna 3, Ciolacu emphasized that Romania will first enter the Schengen area through air and sea routes within a month. However, he assured that by the year's end, Romania will also gain Schengen access through its land borders.

The topic of Romania's Schengen accession is expected to be a focal point at the European People's Party congress scheduled for March 6 and 7 in Bucharest. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is anticipated to participate in the event and engage in discussions with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on the sidelines, according to reports from Digi24.

Tags: Romania, Schengen, Ciolacu, European

