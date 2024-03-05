Denkov and Gabriel Optimistic About Coalition Talks Amidst Proposed Agreement

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov expressed his intention to withhold commentary on GERB's proposed coalition agreement until he has thoroughly reviewed it. However, he acknowledged the existence of a preliminary document on the negotiating table, viewing it as a positive starting point for discussions. Denkov emphasized the importance of defining the trajectory of reforms, particularly in key areas such as governance, the justice system, and anti-corruption measures. He stressed the need for selecting key personnel in a manner that would garner public confidence and establish new standards in these crucial areas.

Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel echoed Denkov's sentiments, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining constructive dialogue between them. Regarding the allocation of ministerial positions, Gabriel highlighted the significance of addressing fundamental questions concerning the objectives and methodologies of reforms before determining specific appointments. She emphasized the importance of clarity in the direction, reforms, principles, and operational mechanisms, indicating a commitment to comprehensive discussions with Denkov to avoid revisiting unresolved issues in the future.