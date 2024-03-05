Huawei Resurgence Sends iPhone Sales Plummeting by 24% in China

Nuclear Reactor on Moon: Russia, China Mull Joint Project
Russia and China have announced plans to embark on a groundbreaking venture that involves installing a nuclear reactor on the Moon by 2035
In a recent report by Counterpoint Research, a leading global technology market research firm, it has been revealed that Apple's iPhone sales in China took a significant hit during the first six weeks of 2024. Cited by CNBC, the report indicates a staggering 24% decline in iPhone sales within this period. Analysts attribute this sharp decline to intense competition from domestic smartphone manufacturers, notably Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.
Huawei, in particular, has emerged as a formidable competitor, experiencing a resurgence in its consumer business following the launch of its Mate 60 smartphone. The Chinese tech giant's aggressive market strategy has put pressure on Apple, leading to a notable decline in iPhone sales. While other Chinese smartphone companies also reported sales declines during this period, the impact on Apple was more pronounced.
According to Counterpoint Research, Huawei and its spin-off Honor were among the top-performing smartphone brands during the initial six weeks of 2024. Huawei witnessed a remarkable 64% year-on-year increase in smartphone shipments, while Honor saw a modest 2% rise. This resurgence underscores the shifting dynamics in China's smartphone market and the increasing competition faced by Apple.
The challenging environment in China's key market has presented significant hurdles for Apple. Intense competition from domestic players, including the resurgent Huawei, has created obstacles for the American technology giant. Despite its global prominence, Apple has struggled to maintain its market share in China amidst fierce competition and changing consumer preferences.
Huawei's resurgence comes as a surprise to many, considering the sanctions imposed on the company by US authorities in previous years. Despite facing multiple challenges, including restrictions on accessing key technology for 5G connectivity, Huawei has managed to regain momentum with its Mate 60 smartphone.
Neil Shah, an analyst at Counterpoint Research, highlighted Huawei's efforts to reclaim customers who had previously shifted to the iPhone. This strategic approach, coupled with Huawei's innovative products, has contributed to its resurgence in the Chinese market.
Additionally, Apple faced supply chain disruptions towards the end of 2022 due to lockdown measures imposed in China amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These disruptions may have further impacted iPhone sales in the region, exacerbating the challenges faced by the tech giant.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Recent data from Eurostat reveals a slight uptick in retail sales across the Eurozone and the European Union in January 2024, marking a recovery from the previous month's decline
Bulgaria experienced a significant boost in its economy last year, with foreign investors creating more than 2,000 new jobs in various sectors
The Facebook and Instagram applications are currently experiencing a widespread outage globally, as reported around 5:30 p.m. Bulgarian time
Gold has surged to unprecedented levels, buoyed by its reputation as a safe haven amidst anticipation of an imminent reduction in US interest rates
Since its first flight from Sofia in 2005, the airline has now transported over 26 million passengers
During the last 24 hours, mountain rescue teams carried out two operations. In the first instance, assistance was rendered to two 16-year-old boys in Vitosha who were ill-prepared for the mountain’s conditions and season
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion