Wizz Air Increases Flights To And From Bulgaria By Almost 15% in 2023

Foreign Investors Create Over 2,000 New Jobs in Bulgaria
Bulgaria experienced a significant boost in its economy last year, with foreign investors creating more than 2,000 new jobs in various sectors
Since its first flight from Sofia in 2005, the airline has now transported over 26 million passengers.
Wizz Air, recognized as the fastest-growing and most environmentally sustainable airline in Europe on a global scale*, announced another year of growth in its results for Bulgaria in 2023. The airline completed over 18,000 flights to and from Bulgaria, marking a 14% increase compared to 2022. Additionally, the company recorded a 20% annual increase in capacity and achieved a 28% market share during the peak summer season, further solidifying Wizz Air's position as the largest airline in Bulgaria.
Additionally, the airline achieved a 99.69% completion rate for its regular flights during the summer of 2023 in Bulgaria, showcasing an improvement compared to 2022 (98.71%). This is just one of many records and significant moments for Wizz Air that characterized the year 2023:
Wizz Air's inaugural flight from Bulgaria took off in 2005, flying from Sofia to Budapest. Since then, the airline has become a vital part of Bulgaria's aviation industry, connecting Bulgarian passengers to exciting destinations across Europe and beyond. With its extensive route network and commitment to providing affordable travel for all, Wizz Air has transformed Bulgarian airports into gateways to new worlds. Currently, the airline offers a total of 47 routes to 18 countries from Bulgaria, operating with 7 of the most modern Airbus aircraft (based in both Sofia and Varna) and employing over 360 crew members whose dedication and professionalism play a key role in the company's growth in the country.
Sasha Vislaus, Manager of Corporate Communications at Wizz Air Group, commented during a media event in Sofia: “We are proud and happy to have concluded 2023 in Bulgaria with significant growth in flights, capacity, and completion rate, while also maintaining our leading market share in the country. We look forward to the next chapter of our adventures in Bulgaria, which has always been among the most important markets in our extensive network. In 2024, Wizz Air remains dedicated to ensuring that everyone, everywhere in the world, can travel at the lowest possible prices while maintaining high standards of safety and reliability”.
