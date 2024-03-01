Weather On March 6: Cloudy Conditions Bring Showers And Snow Across The Country

Weather Forecast In Bulgaria Over The Next 3 Days
As March begins, Bulgarians can expect a mix of rainy and sunny weather over the next few days, according to the latest weather forecast
Tomorrow, we can expect varied weather conditions across the country, with a mix of cloudy skies, showers, and snowfall in different regions.
In Southwestern Bulgaria, showers are anticipated, while snow is forecasted in the mountainous areas. A light to moderate northeasterly wind will accompany these conditions. Temperatures are expected to range from 2°C to 7°C for lows, with Sofia experiencing slightly higher temperatures at around 3°C. Highs are projected to reach between 11°C to 16°C, with Sofia seeing a high of 13°C.
Moving to the coast, cloudy weather prevails with a moderate northeasterly wind. High temperatures are expected to range from 9°C to 13°C, while the seawater temperature remains at 8°C.
In the mountainous regions, cloudy skies and rain are forecasted, with snow showers expected at altitudes above 1,200 meters. A moderate north-northwesterly wind will accompany these conditions. High temperatures are expected to reach 6°C at 1,200 meters altitude, dropping to minus 1°C at 2,000 meters.
Tonight, expect cloudy skies with rain in the southwestern areas, possibly significant in isolated spots
Friday's weather forecast paints a varied picture across Bulgaria, with different regions experiencing a mix of conditions ranging from rain showers to snowfall and fog
Over the next 24 hours, we expect scattered cloudiness over most of the country, ranging from medium to high altitude
According to Anastasia Kirilova, a meteorologist at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), the lowest temperatures in March in Bulgaria will range between - 5 °C and 0°C, while the highest temperatures will range between 20°C and 25 °
