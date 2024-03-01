Weather On March 6: Cloudy Conditions Bring Showers And Snow Across The Country

March 5, 2024, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Weather On March 6: Cloudy Conditions Bring Showers And Snow Across The Country Pixabay

Tomorrow, we can expect varied weather conditions across the country, with a mix of cloudy skies, showers, and snowfall in different regions.

In Southwestern Bulgaria, showers are anticipated, while snow is forecasted in the mountainous areas. A light to moderate northeasterly wind will accompany these conditions. Temperatures are expected to range from 2°C to 7°C for lows, with Sofia experiencing slightly higher temperatures at around 3°C. Highs are projected to reach between 11°C to 16°C, with Sofia seeing a high of 13°C.

Moving to the coast, cloudy weather prevails with a moderate northeasterly wind. High temperatures are expected to range from 9°C to 13°C, while the seawater temperature remains at 8°C.

In the mountainous regions, cloudy skies and rain are forecasted, with snow showers expected at altitudes above 1,200 meters. A moderate north-northwesterly wind will accompany these conditions. High temperatures are expected to reach 6°C at 1,200 meters altitude, dropping to minus 1°C at 2,000 meters.

