Search for Missing Ivana from Dupnitsa Persists with Police and Gendarmerie Efforts

9 Days Without A Trace Of 17-Year-Old Ivana Georgieva From Dupnitsa
The search for the Bulgarian girl in Dupnitsa and the surrounding area continues for another day
The search for 17-year-old Ivana from Dupnitsa enters another day with dedicated efforts from police and gendarmerie personnel in the field. As the investigation unfolds, the headquarters diligently sifts through various pieces of information and orchestrates the coordinated actions of the search teams.
Authorities in Kyustendil have emphasized the relentless efforts of the missing girl, reassuring the community that search operations persisted throughout the past weekend without interruption. Ivana Georgieva's disappearance has stirred concern since the evening of February 22, prompting her parents to notify city police when she failed to return home.
On that day, the student left her phone and backpack with the class teacher before the end of classes and left the school building, without any indication of her whereabouts. The situation regarding her disappearance has prompted a broad and concerted effort to find her.
