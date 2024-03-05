Search for Missing Ivana from Dupnitsa Persists with Police and Gendarmerie Efforts

Author: Diana Kavardzhikova
Bulgaria: Search for Missing Ivana from Dupnitsa Persists with Police and Gendarmerie Efforts Pixabay

The search for 17-year-old Ivana from Dupnitsa enters another day with dedicated efforts from police and gendarmerie personnel in the field. As the investigation unfolds, the headquarters diligently sifts through various pieces of information and orchestrates the coordinated actions of the search teams.

Authorities in Kyustendil have emphasized the relentless efforts of the missing girl, reassuring the community that search operations persisted throughout the past weekend without interruption. Ivana Georgieva's disappearance has stirred concern since the evening of February 22, prompting her parents to notify city police when she failed to return home.

On that day, the student left her phone and backpack with the class teacher before the end of classes and left the school building, without any indication of her whereabouts. The situation regarding her disappearance has prompted a broad and concerted effort to find her.

