Mountain Rescuers Aid Lost Boys in Vitosha

Business » TOURISM | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 14:11
Bulgaria: Mountain Rescuers Aid Lost Boys in Vitosha

During the last 24 hours, mountain rescue teams carried out two operations. In the first instance, assistance was rendered to two 16-year-old boys in Vitosha who were ill-prepared for the mountain’s conditions and season. Venturing towards Mount Aleko, they strayed off the trail, reaching a point where they couldn't proceed and contacted emergency services at 112. Responding swiftly, mountain rescuers from the Aleko base located them using the coordinates provided by the boys.

In a separate incident near Elenino Lake in Rila, a tourist with a knee injury received aid in the vicinity of Malyovitsa Peak. Mountain rescuers assisted in escorting the individual down to the “Malyovitsa” hut.

Presently, mountainous tourism conditions are unfavorable, with foggy and windy weather prevailing in the high-altitude areas. Temperatures hover around 0 degrees Celsius, with wet snow accumulating in certain locations.

Despite these conditions, lift facilities at mountain resorts remain operational, and ski slopes are well-maintained.

Mountain rescue teams advise hikers to anticipate winter-like conditions despite the relatively warmer temperatures. It is crucial not to underestimate these conditions and to ensure proper equipment and preparedness before embarking on any mountain activities.

Today, the weather forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) predicts cloudy skies with rain over the mountains. Snowfall is expected above 1600 meters, particularly in areas such as the Eastern Rhodopes, Strandzha, and Sakar, where significant amounts may accumulate. A moderate to temporarily strong wind will blow from the east-northeast direction. Temperature projections indicate a maximum of around 4°C at 1200 meters altitude and approximately 0°C at 2000 meters altitude.

