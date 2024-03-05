Sofia Airport Unveils Automated Boarding Pass Checks for Seamless Travel Experience

Travelers passing through Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport can now enjoy a smoother journey with the introduction of electronic self-scanning counters for boarding passes. Set to officially launch on March 6, this innovative system aims to streamline the passenger experience, reducing wait times and enhancing efficiency during the security check process.

The implementation of these electronic counters marks a significant advancement for Bulgarian airports, offering passengers the convenience of self-checking their boarding passes before proceeding to security. This move reflects Sofia Airport's commitment to embracing modern technology to improve traveler satisfaction.

Notably, the introduction of the self-scanning system aligns with Sofia Airport's preparations for Bulgaria's impending membership in the Schengen area along air and water borders, scheduled for March 31, 2024. As part of these preparations, the airport has provided essential information for passengers to navigate the changing travel procedures effectively.

For departing passengers, the process varies depending on the destination. Travelers heading to Schengen countries will undergo baggage check-in before proceeding directly to security and the departure gate, without the need for passport control. However, carrying an identity document remains mandatory.

On the other hand, passengers traveling to non-Schengen countries will follow the existing travel procedure, including baggage check-in, security check, and passport control.

Arriving passengers will also experience streamlined procedures based on their origin and destination. Those arriving from Schengen member countries can proceed directly to collect their luggage after landing, without undergoing passport control beforehand. Meanwhile, passengers arriving from non-Schengen destinations will continue to undergo border checks before retrieving their checked baggage.

Overall, the introduction of automated boarding pass checks at Sofia Airport signifies a significant step towards enhancing the travel experience for passengers, aligning with the airport's commitment to efficiency and convenience in preparation for Bulgaria's Schengen area membership.