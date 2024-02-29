Bulgarian Armored Personnel Carriers Bound for Ukraine Depart After Lengthy Delay

After more than three months of deliberation and logistical challenges, the Bulgarian parliament's decision to donate armored vehicles to Ukraine is finally seeing fruition as the equipment is loaded onto a train bound for Kyiv. This development comes amidst growing impatience and calls for accountability over the delayed transfer of the armored vehicles.

Photos published by "Sega" from the railway station in Novi Iskar depict the process of transferring the armored vehicles from trucks to wagons, marking a significant step forward in the donation process. The delay in the transfer has sparked criticism, with demands for the resignation of Defense Minister Todor Tagarev from parties such as GERB and DPS.





Photo: Stiliyan Rusev, "Sega"

The journey to this point has been rife with bureaucratic hurdles and logistical challenges. Despite the initial decision by Bulgarian deputies to ratify the agreement for the donation of armored transport equipment to Ukraine, delays persisted due to concerns over the cost of transportation and the logistics involved.

President Rumen Radev's attempt to veto the agreement was overturned by deputies, further complicating the process. Minister Tagarev cited logistical complexities and the need for financing as reasons for the delay, indicating that the operation required coordination across multiple ministries.

The involvement of Great Britain in facilitating the transportation process highlights international cooperation in supporting Ukraine's defense efforts. However, criticisms regarding the timeliness of the operation persist, with concerns raised over the implementation of parliamentary decisions.