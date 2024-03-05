Boyko Borissov Promises Support to Belarusian Opposition Figure Tsikhanouskaya

Foreign Investors Create Over 2,000 New Jobs in Bulgaria
Bulgaria experienced a significant boost in its economy last year, with foreign investors creating more than 2,000 new jobs in various sectors
Former Prime Minister and current leader of the GERB party, Boyko Borissov, welcomed Belarusian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya at the party's headquarters. Tsikhanouskaya, known for her staunch opposition to both the war in Ukraine and the regime in Belarus, found an ally in Borissov, who emphasized GERB's unwavering support for Ukraine and its military efforts.
During their meeting, Borissov highlighted Bulgaria's tangible assistance to Ukraine, including military aid in the form of weapons, combat equipment, and financial support. He underscored GERB's commitment to standing with Ukraine in its time of need, evident in the Ukrainian flag proudly displayed at the party headquarters since the onset of the conflict.
Expressing admiration for Tsikhanouskaya's activism, Borissov pledged to establish a parliamentary group within the Bulgarian parliament dedicated to supporting her and her cause. He extended a warm welcome to Tsikhanouskaya, her husband, and their mission, emphasizing the importance of fostering a "friendship coalition" among MPs aligned with GERB and its supporting parties.
Borissov's gesture signals a broader trend of international solidarity in response to the Ukrainian crisis and the ongoing struggle for democracy in Belarus. As tensions continue to mount in the region, alliances such as these serve as a beacon of hope for those advocating for peace, democracy, and human rights.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The Bulgarian parliament has entered a crucial phase of political negotiations as it approved the resignation of the "Denkov" cabinet
Ukraine is willing to accept limitations on its trade with the EU as a means to resolve a contentious political disagreement with Poland, according to the Ukrainian trade minister, reported by the Financial Times
A recent sociological study conducted by "Alpha Research" sheds light on the complex political sentiments brewing in Bulgaria, revealing a nation at odds with its current leadership and yearning for change
In an unexpected move, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has tendered his resignation to the National Assembly, as confirmed by the press center of the Council of Ministers
Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel engaged in discussions with Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov expressed his intention to withhold commentary on GERB's proposed coalition agreement until he has thoroughly reviewed it
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion