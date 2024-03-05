Boyko Borissov Promises Support to Belarusian Opposition Figure Tsikhanouskaya

Former Prime Minister and current leader of the GERB party, Boyko Borissov, welcomed Belarusian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya at the party's headquarters. Tsikhanouskaya, known for her staunch opposition to both the war in Ukraine and the regime in Belarus, found an ally in Borissov, who emphasized GERB's unwavering support for Ukraine and its military efforts.

During their meeting, Borissov highlighted Bulgaria's tangible assistance to Ukraine, including military aid in the form of weapons, combat equipment, and financial support. He underscored GERB's commitment to standing with Ukraine in its time of need, evident in the Ukrainian flag proudly displayed at the party headquarters since the onset of the conflict.

Expressing admiration for Tsikhanouskaya's activism, Borissov pledged to establish a parliamentary group within the Bulgarian parliament dedicated to supporting her and her cause. He extended a warm welcome to Tsikhanouskaya, her husband, and their mission, emphasizing the importance of fostering a "friendship coalition" among MPs aligned with GERB and its supporting parties.

Borissov's gesture signals a broader trend of international solidarity in response to the Ukrainian crisis and the ongoing struggle for democracy in Belarus. As tensions continue to mount in the region, alliances such as these serve as a beacon of hope for those advocating for peace, democracy, and human rights.