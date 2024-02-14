Another One: Ukrainian Naval Drones Sink Russian Warship in Crimea!

Bulgaria: Another One: Ukrainian Naval Drones Sink Russian Warship in Crimea!

The party has started in Crimea as explosions rocked the region overnight, targeting the military ship "Sergey Kotov," resulting in its sinking, according to reports from Unian. The fate of the crew remains uncertain as authorities continue to assess the situation in the aftermath of the attack.

The assault, believed to be orchestrated by sea drones, adds to the continued trend of Russian warships' destruction. Eyewitnesses in occupied Kerch reported hearing powerful explosions, with the reverberations echoing across different parts of the city. Reports suggest that the blasts occurred around 11:30 p.m., followed by the abrupt blockage of traffic on the Crimean bridge just five minutes later.

Russian authorities are yet to release an official statement regarding the incident, leaving many questions unanswered. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office wasted no time in condemning the presence of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Ukrainian Crimea, asserting that it symbolizes occupation.

This recent attack follows a similar incident in February, where Ukrainian armed forces claimed responsibility for sinking a Russian amphibious assault ship near Crimea using naval drones. The recurrence of such confrontations underscores the volatile nature of the region and the ongoing struggle for control.

