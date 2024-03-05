Belarusian Opposition Leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Visits Bulgaria

Politics | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 09:06
Bulgaria: Belarusian Opposition Leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Visits Bulgaria

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the prominent figure of the Belarusian opposition, is currently on a visit to Bulgaria, where she continues her campaign for democratic reforms in her homeland. Forced into exile following the brutal suppression of protests against Alexander Lukashenko's regime, Tsikhanouskaya remains a steadfast advocate for change.

During her visit, Tsikhanouskaya has been invited to engage in discussions at the Parliamentary Committee on European Union Affairs, where she is expected to address the pressing issues facing Belarus and its quest for democracy. Prior to this, she will deliver a lecture at the Journalism Faculty of Sofia University, providing insights into the challenges and aspirations of the Belarusian people.

In a recent interview with BNR, Tsikhanouskaya underscored the gravity of the political crisis in Belarus, emphasizing Lukashenko's refusal to relinquish power despite losing the 2020 elections. She highlighted the regime's authoritarian grip and its alignment with Russian interests, despite widespread opposition within Belarus to the country's involvement in the war.

Expressing gratitude for Bulgaria's support, Tsikhanouskaya emphasized the importance of international solidarity in advancing democratic principles and ensuring a brighter future for Belarus. She urged Bulgaria, as a member state of the European Union, to stand firmly with the forces of democracy and reject Lukashenko's oppressive regime.

