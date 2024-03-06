Russian Forces Halted Near Avdiivka For Now

Ukrainian forces have managed to halt the advance of Russian troops near the eastern town of Avdiivka. However, reports indicate that Moscow's forces are regrouping in another area south of the city, signaling potential further escalation in the region.

According to statements from Ukrainian military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy, cited by Reuters, the capture of Avdiivka by Russia last month provided Moscow with a strategic buffer zone in the Donetsk region, extending approximately 20 kilometers to the east. This capture prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to assert that Moscow's forces would continue their advance.

Despite Ukrainian forces managing to halt the Russian advance near Avdiivka, recent reports from the Russian Defense Ministry claim that new villages near the area have been captured by their forces. Lykhoviy acknowledged that Russian troops have gained partial control over two additional villages, but emphasized that their advancement has been effectively stopped.

Lykhoviy further revealed that Russian forces are concentrating their efforts further south, particularly around the village of Novomykhaylovka. It is reported that reinforcements are being transferred from distant regions of Russia to bolster the Russian presence in this area. Despite this, Lykhoviy asserted that Ukrainian defenses remain steadfast, with Ukrainian troops successfully repelling numerous attacks.

Recent observations suggest an increase in military activity in the region, with 30 reported attacks occurring in the vicinity on a single Sunday, compared to 20 near Avdiivka. However, Lykhoviy maintained that despite intensified efforts from the Russian side, Ukrainian defenses remain resilient, preventing any significant progress by the opposing forces.