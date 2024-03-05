Election Uncertainty: Bulgaria's Political Landscape Amidst Prime Minister Denkov's Resignation

This week holds the promise of significant developments in Bulgaria's political arena, as discussions continue regarding the country's future leadership. Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, supported by his party coalition "We Continuing the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), will reisgn on March 6, prompting speculation about the next steps. With Denkov's resignation, the entire government follows suit, setting the stage for what some are dubbing "constitutional roulette," where the president must transfer the mandate to the largest parliamentary force - in this case, GERB.

Yet, consensus between WCC-DB and GERB, the main actors in this political drama, remains elusive. Recent weeks have seen both sides issue ultimatums and communicate primarily through the media.

Positions and Demands in Focus

The WCC-DB coalition unveiled a "Memorandum" on February 20, outlining a decision-making mechanism and shared responsibilities between WCC-DB and GERB, excluding DPS. However, GERB's leader, Boyko Borissov, dismissed this, advocating instead for a "coalition agreement" and demanding 50 percent of ministerial seats. While Borissov claims his proposal incorporates elements of the memorandum, he has set a deadline for WCC-DB's response by March 8.

In response, Prime Minister Denkov expressed doubts about reaching a resolution within such a short timeframe. Meanwhile, WCC-DB leaders emphasized the urgent need to establish a new Commission for Combating Corruption (CPC), attributing delays to GERB's inaction.

Contingency Plans and Speculation

Amidst the deadlock between parties, speculation abounds regarding alternative strategies. The potential collapse within the "Vazrazhdane" party and ongoing discord within the "assembly" (that is GERB + WCC-DB) have fueled rumors of Borissov's Plan B - forming a majority within the current parliament. The presence of representatives of GERB and BPS at the DPS congress also contributed to these speculations, with Dragomir Stoynev (BSP) even talking about the fact that the state should be governed by the systemic parties. However, an official "meeting" with Kostadin Kostadinov's party ("Vazrazhdane") seems impossible - especially since he and his people ended up in Moscow at a meeting of "United Russia". However, "Vazrazhdane" and "There Is Such a People" have proven to be helpful to GERB and DPS formations when they do not have a majority with WCC-DB.

Another option under consideration is the prospect of concurrent parliamentary elections alongside the European elections scheduled for June 9. Despite these deliberations, polling data suggests minimal shifts in power dynamics.

President Rumen Radev's role in navigating the crisis remains uncertain, as amendments to the Constitution have limited his authority. Radev's remarks indicate a looming constitutional crisis, with his signature essential for formalizing ministerial appointments. Amidst these uncertainties, Radev has sought clarity from the Constitutional Court, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

As Bulgaria stands at the precipice of political transformation, the coming days hold the promise of resolution or further escalation in the ongoing saga of governance. With Prime Minister Denkov's resignation catalyzing a flurry of negotiations and brinkmanship, the nation teeters on the brink of uncertainty. As stakeholders grapple with divergent agendas and strategic calculations, the path forward remains fraught with challenges and complexities. Yet, amidst the turbulence of political maneuvering, one thing is certain: Bulgaria's future hangs in the balance.