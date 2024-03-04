Assessment First: Austria's Prudent Stance on Bulgaria's Schengen Integration

Austria's Minister of the Interior, Gerhard Karner, has announced that Austria will adopt a cautious approach towards Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen area. Karner emphasized that Austria will withhold its decision until the effects of Bulgaria's entry into Schengen by air and water are assessed thoroughly.

Speaking ahead of today's Home Affairs and Justice Council meeting in Brussels, Minister Karner highlighted the need for clarity regarding how Schengen operations will unfold for Bulgaria. He stressed that premature decisions could be counterproductive, suggesting a prudent approach to evaluating Bulgaria's integration into the Schengen zone.

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov represented Bulgaria at the council meeting, where discussions on Bulgaria's Schengen membership were held.

Karner's remarks underscore Austria's cautious stance, indicating a desire to await concrete outcomes before extending Schengen privileges to Bulgaria's land borders. The decision hinges on the effectiveness of Bulgaria's integration into Schengen through air and sea channels.

The statement from Austria reflects the complexity of the Schengen accession process and the importance of ensuring smooth and secure border management. As Bulgaria moves closer to full membership in the Schengen area, it faces scrutiny and evaluation from existing member states like Austria.