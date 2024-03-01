Weather In Bulgaria On March 5: Cloudy Skies And Rain Showers

Tonight, expect cloudy skies with rain in the southwestern areas, possibly significant in isolated spots. Eastern Bulgaria and the Upper Thracian Plane will experience low cloudiness or fog. A gentle to moderate southeasterly wind is anticipated with minimum temperatures ranging from 3° to 8°, around 6° in Sofia.

Tomorrow, cloudy conditions will persist, especially in southern Bulgaria, accompanied by rain showers. Significant precipitation is expected in some areas of the Eastern Rhodopes and south-eastern regions. A moderate east-northeast wind will bring colder air, with maximum temperatures ranging from 8° to 13°, approximately 10° in Sofia.

Over the Black Sea, cloudy skies and reduced visibility are expected before noon, followed by rain mainly along the southern coast in the afternoon, with some areas experiencing heavier rainfall. A moderate east-northeast wind will prevail, with maximum temperatures ranging from 8° to 11°. Sea water temperature will be around 8°-9°, with sea swell at 2-3 bales.

In the mountains, expect cloudy conditions with rain, turning to snow above 1600 m. Significant precipitation is forecasted in some areas of the Eastern Rhodopes, Strandzha, and Sakar. A moderate to temporarily strong east-northeast wind will blow, with maximum temperatures around 4° at 1200 m and around 0° at 2000 m.

Cloudy weather will persist in the upcoming days. Precipitation will weaken on Wednesday, temporarily ceasing in many areas. However, on Thursday, rain will return from the west, with an increased chance of significant rainfall. A moderate northeast wind will prevail, accompanied by dropping temperatures. Thursday’s minimum temperatures will range from 1° to 6°, with maximum temperatures ranging from 3°-4° in the north to 11°-12° in the southwestern regions. With the cooling on Thursday afternoon and Friday night, rain may mix or temporarily change to snow in some areas of Northern Bulgaria and the high fields in the West.