Weather In Bulgaria On March 5: Cloudy Skies And Rain Showers

Society » ENVIRONMENT | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 4, 2024, Monday // 19:00
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria On March 5: Cloudy Skies And Rain Showers Pixabay

Tonight, expect cloudy skies with rain in the southwestern areas, possibly significant in isolated spots. Eastern Bulgaria and the Upper Thracian Plane will experience low cloudiness or fog. A gentle to moderate southeasterly wind is anticipated with minimum temperatures ranging from 3° to 8°, around 6° in Sofia.

Tomorrow, cloudy conditions will persist, especially in southern Bulgaria, accompanied by rain showers. Significant precipitation is expected in some areas of the Eastern Rhodopes and south-eastern regions. A moderate east-northeast wind will bring colder air, with maximum temperatures ranging from 8° to 13°, approximately 10° in Sofia.

Over the Black Sea, cloudy skies and reduced visibility are expected before noon, followed by rain mainly along the southern coast in the afternoon, with some areas experiencing heavier rainfall. A moderate east-northeast wind will prevail, with maximum temperatures ranging from 8° to 11°. Sea water temperature will be around 8°-9°, with sea swell at 2-3 bales.

In the mountains, expect cloudy conditions with rain, turning to snow above 1600 m. Significant precipitation is forecasted in some areas of the Eastern Rhodopes, Strandzha, and Sakar. A moderate to temporarily strong east-northeast wind will blow, with maximum temperatures around 4° at 1200 m and around 0° at 2000 m.

Cloudy weather will persist in the upcoming days. Precipitation will weaken on Wednesday, temporarily ceasing in many areas. However, on Thursday, rain will return from the west, with an increased chance of significant rainfall. A moderate northeast wind will prevail, accompanied by dropping temperatures. Thursday’s minimum temperatures will range from 1° to 6°, with maximum temperatures ranging from 3°-4° in the north to 11°-12° in the southwestern regions. With the cooling on Thursday afternoon and Friday night, rain may mix or temporarily change to snow in some areas of Northern Bulgaria and the high fields in the West.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: clody, rain, tempretures, wind

Related Articles:

Weather Forecast In Bulgaria Over The Next 3 Days

As March begins, Bulgarians can expect a mix of rainy and sunny weather over the next few days, according to the latest weather forecast

Society » Environment | March 1, 2024, Friday // 20:19

Weather in Bulgaria on March 1st: Rain and Clouds

Friday's weather forecast paints a varied picture across Bulgaria, with different regions experiencing a mix of conditions ranging from rain showers to snowfall and fog

Society » Environment | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 18:28

Weather In Bulgaria: The Last Day Of February Will Be Warm

Over the next 24 hours, we expect scattered cloudiness over most of the country, ranging from medium to high altitude

Society » Environment | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 19:19

The Temperatures In March Will Be Above The Average For The Period

According to Anastasia Kirilova, a meteorologist at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), the lowest temperatures in March in Bulgaria will range between - 5 °C and 0°C, while the highest temperatures will range between 20°C and 25 °

Society » Environment | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 16:36

Weather In Bulgaria On February 28th: Sunny Skies And Mild Temperatures

During the night, it will be mostly clear across the country

Society » Environment | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 19:05

Weather In Bulgaria On February 26: Cloudy Skies and Showers Forecasted Across The Country

Bulgaria braces for a mixed bag of weather conditions on February 26, with significant cloud cover dominating the skies and rain showers expected in parts of western regions.

Society » Environment | February 25, 2024, Sunday // 22:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Weather Forecast In Bulgaria Over The Next 3 Days

As March begins, Bulgarians can expect a mix of rainy and sunny weather over the next few days, according to the latest weather forecast

Society » Environment | March 1, 2024, Friday // 20:19

Weather in Bulgaria on March 1st: Rain and Clouds

Friday's weather forecast paints a varied picture across Bulgaria, with different regions experiencing a mix of conditions ranging from rain showers to snowfall and fog

Society » Environment | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 18:28

Weather In Bulgaria: The Last Day Of February Will Be Warm

Over the next 24 hours, we expect scattered cloudiness over most of the country, ranging from medium to high altitude

Society » Environment | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 19:19

The Temperatures In March Will Be Above The Average For The Period

According to Anastasia Kirilova, a meteorologist at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), the lowest temperatures in March in Bulgaria will range between - 5 °C and 0°C, while the highest temperatures will range between 20°C and 25 °

Society » Environment | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 16:36

Jackals Spotted In the Burgas Sea Garden

The wild animals were spotted by passersby in the late hours in the Burgas Sea Garden, and photos were shared on social media

Society » Environment | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 12:25

Weather In Bulgaria On February 28th: Sunny Skies And Mild Temperatures

During the night, it will be mostly clear across the country

Society » Environment | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 19:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria