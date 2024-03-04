EU Allocates 85 Million Euros to Bulgaria and Romania for Enhanced Border Management

World » EU | March 4, 2024, Monday // 13:45
Bulgaria: EU Allocates 85 Million Euros to Bulgaria and Romania for Enhanced Border Management

In a bid to bolster border management and migration control, the European Commission (EC) has announced its decision to allocate 85 million euros to Bulgaria and Romania. This significant funding aims to fortify security measures at the European Union's external borders, with both countries eligible to seek additional financial support for enhancing existing border surveillance systems and acquiring essential equipment.

The EC's move comes in recognition of Bulgaria and Romania's successful implementation of projects geared towards expediting asylum procedures and facilitating the return of migrants lacking a valid reason to remain in the EU. This latest development underscores the commencement of preparations for the implementation of new European migration regulations.

With Bulgaria and Romania slated to enter the Schengen area with air and sea borders by the end of March, increased police cooperation between the two nations is anticipated. The Commission, in collaboration with Frontex, the EU Asylum Agency, and Europol, will closely monitor the progress of the outlined objectives.

Notably, the EC initiated pilot projects with Bulgaria and Romania last March, reporting tangible outcomes in October. EC President Ursula von der Leyen, in a post for "X," emphasized the deserving nature of Bulgaria and Romania for full accession to the Schengen area.

The substantial financial assistance provided by the EU underscores its commitment to bolstering border security and managing migration effectively, as Bulgaria and Romania continue their journey towards integration into the Schengen area.

