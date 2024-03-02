The Kremlin has accused Germany's Bundeswehr of orchestrating plans to strike Russian territory, following the release of a leaked recording purportedly capturing discussions among high-ranking German military officials. The revelation has prompted scrutiny of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's leadership and raised concerns about potential military actions against Russia.

The contentious recording, made public by Margarita Simonyan, head of Russia's state-run RT propaganda channels, allegedly features conversations among German military figures discussing the provision of weapons to Ukraine and the possibility of a Ukrainian strike on a strategic bridge, believed to be the Crimean Bridge. The source of the recording remains undisclosed, although Simonyan claimed it was obtained from sources within military circles.

In response to the leaked recording, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the German ambassador in Moscow for clarification on the matter.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, criticized Germany's "incomplete denazification process" and warned of severe consequences if the situation persists. She also cast doubt on the state of democracy in Germany, alleging a lack of transparency and accountability within the government.

Germany has initiated an investigation into the authenticity of the recording, including the involvement of its military counterintelligence unit. While unofficial assessments suggest the recording is genuine, concerns have been raised about potential alterations. The use of the WebEx application for military communications, known for its security vulnerabilities, has been cited as a contributing factor to the leak.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized the purported discussion within the Bundeswehr regarding plans to strike Russian territory, questioning the military's autonomy and Chancellor Scholz's control over the situation.

Chancellor Scholz has pledged a thorough investigation into the matter, describing it as a serious concern. He reiterated his stance against supplying certain missile systems to Ukraine (Taurus), citing concerns about maintaining control and preventing escalation of the conflict.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius characterized the leak as a hybrid disinformation attack aimed at undermining unity within Germany.

While the German Ministry of Defense acknowledged the interception of the conversation, news agencies have been unable to independently verify its authenticity.

Roderich Kiesewetter, a prominent figure in the German opposition, speculated that additional recordings may surface, expressing personal belief in the credibility of the leaked conversation. He highlighted Russia's history of employing espionage and sabotage tactics as part of its hybrid warfare strategies.