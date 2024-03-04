INSAIT Launches BgGPT: Revolutionary Bulgarian Language AI!

Society | March 4, 2024, Monday // 13:30
Bulgaria: INSAIT Launches BgGPT: Revolutionary Bulgarian Language AI!

A groundbreaking development in the field of artificial intelligence has emerged from the labs of the INSAIT Institute, as they introduce the BgGPT Chat App, a cutting-edge language model tailored specifically for the Bulgarian language. This innovative platform marks a significant leap forward in accessible AI technology, empowering users with unparalleled linguistic capabilities.

Harnessing the power of GPT-technology, INSAIT's BgGPT Chat App revolutionizes the way individuals and organizations interact with information. The culmination of extensive research and development, this state-of-the-art language model promises to redefine communication in Bulgarian society.

The journey began in January of this year when INSAIT Institute, affiliated with Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski," unveiled the first-ever Bulgarian language model, sparking widespread interest and anticipation. In response to overwhelming demand, INSAIT has now made the BgGPT technology available for public use, offering users a transformative tool free of charge.

Businesses across Bulgaria are already embracing the potential of BgGPT, leveraging its capabilities to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. With the ability to customize the platform to suit specific organizational needs, companies can integrate AI solutions seamlessly, optimizing workflows and minimizing resource expenditure.

One of the key advantages of BgGPT lies in its cost-effectiveness, enabling businesses to implement AI solutions without the exorbitant expenses typically associated with closed models. By harnessing the power of open-source technology, INSAIT has democratized access to advanced AI capabilities, leveling the playing field for organizations of all sizes.

Moreover, the BgGPT platform prioritizes data security and privacy, allowing organizations to deploy AI solutions within their internal systems without compromising sensitive information. Built upon the open Mistral-7B model, BgGPT ensures that confidential data remains within the confines of the organization, safeguarding against unauthorized access.

INSAIT's vision extends beyond the launch of BgGPT, as they embark on a comprehensive strategy to drive the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence in Bulgaria. Through strategic partnerships and collaborative initiatives, they aim to facilitate the development of digital applications and services across various sectors, including education, public administration, and finance.

Try it yourselves: https://chat.bggpt.ai

