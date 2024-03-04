Bulgaria's Transit Potential: Increasing Gas Supplies From Azerbaijan

Politics | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 4, 2024, Monday // 11:38
Bulgaria’s potential to boost transit supplies of Azerbaijan’s gas, catering to both Western Balkan countries and European regions along the south-north axis, was highlighted by the Speaker of the National Assembly during his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku. The strategic partnership between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan in the energy sector was underscored, particularly in light of the need for energy source diversification after the Ukraine conflict. The operationalization of bilateral gas connections, including those with Greece and Serbia, has allowed Bulgaria to transit Azeri gas efficiently, enhancing its transit capacity.

Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Speaker of the National Assembly, emphasized Bulgaria’s interest in joining the green energy transmission agreement, highlighting the untapped potential in the economic and commercial relations between the two nations.

The Bulgarian parliamentary delegation, led by Zhelyazkov, visited Baku at the invitation of Sahiba Gafarova, the Speaker of the Milli Mejlis, to deepen bilateral relations. Following Zhelyazkov’s discussions with Gafarova, plenary talks between representatives of both parliaments are slated to take place to address mutual interests.

During the visit, the Bulgarian delegation paid homage to the national hero Heydar Aliyev by visiting the Alley of Honor and laying a wreath at the Martyrs’ Lane.

Tags: Bulgaria, azerbaijang, gas transit, bilateral relations

