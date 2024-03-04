Holiday Exodus: Traffic Surge Anticipated as Bulgarians Return Home

Society | March 4, 2024, Monday // 10:07
Bulgaria: Holiday Exodus: Traffic Surge Anticipated as Bulgarians Return Home

As the March 3 national holiday weekend comes to a close, travelers are advised to brace themselves for heavy traffic on major roads and highways across the country.

Today, particularly on road E-79 and the Struma highway leading towards Sofia, significant traffic congestion is anticipated. This influx is primarily due to travelers returning from holiday destinations in Greece and Bansko.

Moreover, congestion is expected on key thoroughfares like the Trakia and Hemus highways. The ongoing repair work at the "Topli Dol" tunnel on the Hemus highway has slowed traffic, as both directions are currently sharing a single tube towards Sofia.

To alleviate congestion on the Hemus highway, authorities have implemented restrictions on heavy-duty vehicles weighing over 12 tons. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., these vehicles will be rerouted away from the 60th to the 52nd kilometer stretch, directing them through a bypass route via Botevgrad and Yablanitsa.

As travelers navigate their return journeys home, they are urged to plan their routes carefully and remain patient amid the expected delays.

