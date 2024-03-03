Bulgarians Celebrated the National Liberation Day All Over the Country

Bulgaria commemorated its 146th anniversary of liberation from Ottoman rule with grand celebrations spanning across the nation. From solemn rituals to vibrant processions, Bulgarians paid homage to the heroes who fought for the country's freedom.

In a monumental gathering near the Freedom Monument on Mount Shipka, tens of thousands of Bulgarians congregated to mark the National Day. Among the distinguished guests were President Rumen Radev, Speaker of the National Assembly Rosen Zhelyazkov, and various other dignitaries representing governmental and patriotic organizations.

President Radev, acknowledging the significance of March 3rd, emphasized the day's importance as a tribute to generations of Bulgarians who persevered through adversity for the nation's freedom. He spoke eloquently about the sacrifices made by the brave souls who laid down their lives to ensure Bulgaria's sovereignty and dignity. The President's words resonated deeply with the crowd, eliciting nods of agreement and solemn reflection.

Meanwhile, Speaker Zhelyazkov highlighted the symbolic significance of Mount Shipka, where Bulgaria's quest for freedom is immortalized through the sacrifices of its heroes. He underscored the importance of honoring the memory of those who fought valiantly against oppression, inspiring future generations to cherish and defend the nation's hard-won liberty.

The celebrations were not limited to Shipka alone. Across the country, Bulgarians gathered to honor the historic day. In Sofia, the capital city, President Radev accepted the honor of representative units of the Bulgarian Army, underscoring the nation's commitment to preserving its sovereignty and dignity. The ceremony was attended by government officials, military personnel, and proud citizens, all united in their reverence for Bulgaria's independence.

From Blagoevgrad to Dobrich, cities and towns commemorated the day with a variety of events. Processions, wreath-laying ceremonies, and cultural performances filled the streets, echoing the spirit of unity and pride among Bulgarians. In Blagoevgrad, residents gathered at the city stadium to pay tribute to the combat liberation detachment led by Major Ivan Pavlovich Orlinski, whose heroic actions are immortalized in a memorial plaque. The procession, led by the Representative Orchestra of the Ground Forces, made its way through the streets, evoking a sense of patriotism and solidarity among participants.

In Burgas, traditional Bulgarian flags were distributed to residents and guests, symbolizing the enduring spirit of the nation. Similarly, in Varna, solemn rituals and floral tributes honored the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for Bulgaria's liberation. The streets were alive with the sounds of folk music and dance, as Bulgarians of all ages came together to celebrate their shared heritage and identity.

The celebrations extended to regions like Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, and Montana, where citizens gathered to pay homage to their forefathers' bravery. In towns like Pleven and Ruse, military rituals and memorial services underscored the solemnity of the occasion, reminding attendees of the sacrifices made in the pursuit of freedom. The sight of national flags fluttering in the breeze served as a poignant reminder of Bulgaria's resilience and determination to defend its sovereignty against all odds.

Throughout the day, Bulgarians demonstrated their unwavering commitment to preserving the legacy of their forefathers. The festivities culminated in a celebration of national pride and unity, reminding all Bulgarians of their shared heritage and the importance of safeguarding the nation's freedom. As the sun set on March 3rd, Bulgarians reflected on their history with reverence and gratitude, reaffirming their commitment to upholding the values of freedom, unity, and progress for generations to come.