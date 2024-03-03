Voting Begins in Russia's Northernmost Territory for Presidential Elections

The presidential election season in Russia kicked off ahead of schedule in the country's northernmost territory, the Franz Josef Land archipelago located in the Arctic Ocean within the borders of the Arkhangelsk region.

While the general voting period spans from March 15 to 17, some regions are initiating the process early. On Alexandra Island, the westernmost part of the Franz Josef Land archipelago, various groups including military personnel, gas company workers, and inspectors from the Russian Arctic National Park have begun casting their votes.

Preparations for the early voting process have been underway for weeks, with the chairman and deputy chairman of the local election commission flying out from the city of Arkhangelsk as early as February 7 to ensure that logistical arrangements were in place despite challenging weather conditions.

Notably, the Franz Josef Land archipelago recently emerged from the polar night, signifying the end of months of continuous darkness. In the Arkhangelsk region alone, 296 individuals participated in early voting, comprising a diverse range of professions such as sailors, foresters, forecasters, and border guards.

By March 14, a total of 62 polling stations will be operational across remote locations accessible by various means of transportation including all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and helicopters. This logistical effort aims to enable over ten thousand residents of the Arkhangelsk region to participate in the early voting process.