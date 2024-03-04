Nikki Haley Wins DC Primary, Trump Defeated in Republican Race

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley secured her first victory over former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary, prevailing in Washington, DC. The Hill projections on Monday revealed that Haley garnered 1,274 votes compared to Trump's 676, marking a significant turn in the 2024 Republican presidential campaign.

The contest unfolded in a downtown hotel near Washington DC's lobbying hub over the weekend, with Haley emerging victorious in a notable triumph over the former president. Despite Trump's victories in caucuses in Missouri and Idaho, as well as at a Republican convention in Michigan, Haley's win in the nation's capital signals a shift in momentum for the Republican race.

With all precincts reporting, Haley carried nearly 63% of the vote, according to Republican party officials, demonstrating strong support from the DC electorate. However, it's worth noting that DC's Republican electorate represents only 5% of registered voters and is described as a "unique electorate" by party officials.

The victory in Washington, DC comes ahead of Super Tuesday, where primaries will be held in 16 states, including crucial battlegrounds such as California and Texas. While Trump remains the frontrunner and is favored to secure wins in the upcoming primaries, Haley's success in the DC primary injects new energy into her campaign.

Despite her win, Haley has not indicated whether she plans to continue her campaign beyond Super Tuesday. Speaking to political reporters in DC, she emphasized her focus on the immediate future and maintained that she was solely considering her strategy for the upcoming contests.

Trump still holds an early lead in delegates, a lead that is expected to expand significantly following Super Tuesday. Candidates need at least 1,215 delegates to secure the Republican nomination, setting the stage for a pivotal day in the presidential race.

As all eyes turn to Super Tuesday, where 16 states will cast their ballots, including critical battlegrounds like Texas and North Carolina, the outcome of the primaries will shape the trajectory of the Republican race. Meanwhile, the Democratic primary in DC is scheduled for June, adding to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming contests.