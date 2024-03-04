Nikki Haley Wins DC Primary, Trump Defeated in Republican Race

World | March 4, 2024, Monday // 09:46
Bulgaria: Nikki Haley Wins DC Primary, Trump Defeated in Republican Race

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley secured her first victory over former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary, prevailing in Washington, DC. The Hill projections on Monday revealed that Haley garnered 1,274 votes compared to Trump's 676, marking a significant turn in the 2024 Republican presidential campaign.

The contest unfolded in a downtown hotel near Washington DC's lobbying hub over the weekend, with Haley emerging victorious in a notable triumph over the former president. Despite Trump's victories in caucuses in Missouri and Idaho, as well as at a Republican convention in Michigan, Haley's win in the nation's capital signals a shift in momentum for the Republican race.

With all precincts reporting, Haley carried nearly 63% of the vote, according to Republican party officials, demonstrating strong support from the DC electorate. However, it's worth noting that DC's Republican electorate represents only 5% of registered voters and is described as a "unique electorate" by party officials.

The victory in Washington, DC comes ahead of Super Tuesday, where primaries will be held in 16 states, including crucial battlegrounds such as California and Texas. While Trump remains the frontrunner and is favored to secure wins in the upcoming primaries, Haley's success in the DC primary injects new energy into her campaign.

Despite her win, Haley has not indicated whether she plans to continue her campaign beyond Super Tuesday. Speaking to political reporters in DC, she emphasized her focus on the immediate future and maintained that she was solely considering her strategy for the upcoming contests.

Trump still holds an early lead in delegates, a lead that is expected to expand significantly following Super Tuesday. Candidates need at least 1,215 delegates to secure the Republican nomination, setting the stage for a pivotal day in the presidential race.

As all eyes turn to Super Tuesday, where 16 states will cast their ballots, including critical battlegrounds like Texas and North Carolina, the outcome of the primaries will shape the trajectory of the Republican race. Meanwhile, the Democratic primary in DC is scheduled for June, adding to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming contests.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Haley, Trump, Republican, Super Tuesday

Related Articles:

Court Bars Trump from Illinois Republican Primary Amid Capitol Riot Allegations

A court ruling in Illinois has barred former US President Donald Trump from participating in the state's Republican Party primary elections, citing his alleged involvement in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021

World | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 08:27

Zelensky Criticizes Trump's Grasp of Putin's Intentions Amid EU's Efforts to Strengthen Ukrainian Defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has voiced criticism against former US President Donald Trump, suggesting that Trump's lack of military confrontation with Russia has led to a misunderstanding of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's intentions

World » Ukraine | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:28

Trump Compared Himself to Navalny

Former US President Donald Trump has drawn criticism after comparing his legal woes to the fate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who recently died in prison

World | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:16

Trump Slapped with $355 Million Fine for Financial Fraud

Amidst the ongoing legal tumult surrounding former US President Donald Trump, a court has handed down a significant blow, ordering him to pay a staggering fine of nearly $355 million for a litany of financial frauds linked to his real estate empire, the T

World | February 17, 2024, Saturday // 10:21

Bulgaria Meets the NATO Requirements of 2% of GDP for Defense

Bulgaria has joined the ranks of 18 NATO nations meeting the alliance's criterion of allocating 2 percent of GDP for defense spending

Politics » Defense | February 15, 2024, Thursday // 14:26

German Minister Proposes Nuclear Shield with France and Britain If Trump Wins!

Amid growing concerns over the reliability of the United States' nuclear shield under a potential second term of Donald Trump, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has suggested the possibility of a European nuclear shield

World | February 15, 2024, Thursday // 13:26
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Assessment First: Austria's Prudent Stance on Bulgaria's Schengen Integration

Austria's Minister of the Interior, Gerhard Karner, has announced that Austria will adopt a cautious approach towards Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen area

World » EU | March 4, 2024, Monday // 17:54

EU Allocates 85 Million Euros to Bulgaria and Romania for Enhanced Border Management

In a bid to bolster border management and migration control, the European Commission (EC) has announced its decision to allocate 85 million euros to Bulgaria and Romania

World » EU | March 4, 2024, Monday // 13:45

Tensions Rise: Russia Alleges German Military Plans to Strike Its Territory

The Kremlin has accused Germany's Bundeswehr of orchestrating plans to strike Russian territory, following the release of a leaked recording purportedly capturing discussions among high-ranking German military officials

World » Russia | March 4, 2024, Monday // 13:43

Voting Begins in Russia's Northernmost Territory for Presidential Elections

The presidential election season in Russia kicked off ahead of schedule in the country's northernmost territory, the Franz Josef Land archipelago located in the Arctic Ocean

World » Russia | March 4, 2024, Monday // 09:50

NATO Troops Cross The Vistula River

Approximately 20,000 military personnel from ten NATO nations are currently preparing for an exercise today aimed at enhancing the alliance's readiness to counter potential Russian aggression

World | March 4, 2024, Monday // 09:40

Odesa: Infant Perishes in Mother's Arms During Russian Attack

Amidst the chaos and destruction of the 2+ year war in Ukraine, a heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded as a four-month-old infant lost his life in his mother's embrace

World » Ukraine | March 3, 2024, Sunday // 09:58
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria