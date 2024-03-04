NATO Troops Cross The Vistula River

Approximately 20,000 military personnel from ten NATO nations are currently preparing for an exercise today aimed at enhancing the alliance's readiness to counter potential Russian aggression, as reported by DPA.

The exercise, known as Dragon 24, will be held near the town of Kozienice, situated around 100 kilometers north of Gdansk, and will involve the crossing of Poland's longest river, the Vistula.

According to the Polish armed forces, this exercise will test the coordination and cooperation of land, sea, air, and cyber forces in the construction of a pontoon bridge across the Vistula River, simulating actions during a significant military crisis.

Amid growing concerns among European officials regarding potential Russian provocations, particularly in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, discussions about NATO's preparedness for conflict have intensified, notes DPA.

Poland, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, has provided refuge to nearly one million Ukrainian refugees and serves as a key logistics hub for Western military aid. Additionally, Poland has significantly invested in advanced weaponry and allocates approximately 4% of its GDP to defense spending.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk recently emphasized the need to take Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats against the West seriously.

Dragon 24 forms part of NATO's broader Resolute Defender 2024 military exercises currently underway along the alliance's eastern flank, representing the largest military maneuvers conducted by NATO since the end of the Cold War.

The Vistula River, originating from the mountains in southern Poland and flowing into the Baltic Sea, traverses several major cities in the country.

