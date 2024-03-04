Moscow On Bulgaria's National Holiday: Relations Have Been Reduced To Zero, You Are Ruled By Russophobes!

"Russian-Bulgarian relations are practically reduced to zero. The current government is carrying out an outright Russophobic policy, destroying the foundation of our bilateral cooperation."

This statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation coincided with the anniversary of the signing of the preliminary treaty at the conclusion of the Russo-Turkish War of 1877-1878. The text emphasized the significance of the San Stefano Peace Treaty, which solidified Russia's victory and granted full independence to Serbia, Romania, and Montenegro, while providing Bulgaria with extensive autonomy after centuries of Ottoman rule.

The Foreign Ministry in Moscow asserted that the collaborative efforts between Russia and Bulgaria were initiated by the victory of Russian troops and the subsequent treaty. However, historical accuracy challenges this narrative, as diplomatic relations between Sofia and St. Petersburg were severed as early as 1886 following a failed coup attempt and the removal of the Bulgarian prince from the country. It took a decade for interstate relations to be restored, coinciding with Crown Prince Boris's conversion to Orthodox faith, facilitated by a special envoy of the Russian emperor. Read more about this topic here.

Additionally, a quote from Count Nikolay Pavlovich Ignatiev in 1902 expressed his support for a free Bulgaria and his wish for the flourishing of the Bulgarian people. Bulgaria eventually declared independence in 1908, decades after the Treaty of San Stefano, which itself was short-lived, lasting only a few weeks until the London Agreement of 1878.

Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova's remarks, not specifically related to Bulgaria's national holiday but from a previous interview, highlighted a deliberate campaign to erase positive perceptions of Russia from the minds of Bulgarians. The embassy's recent message and floral tribute at the Shipka Monument underscored the shared history between the two nations, with Mitrofanova emphasizing the sacrifice of Russian soldiers and volunteers for Bulgarian freedom and statehood.

However, she lamented the current state of Russian-Bulgarian relations, attributing it to efforts within Bulgaria to rewrite history textbooks and promote Russophobia. She accused certain forces of attempting to stoke enmity and hatred between the two peoples in pursuit of Euro-Atlantic alignment, labeling these endeavors as "colossal" and "outsourced."

