Bulgarian Diaspora in Germany Unites to Celebrate National Day

Society » CULTURE | March 3, 2024, Sunday // 10:26
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Diaspora in Germany Unites to Celebrate National Day

As Bulgaria commemorates its National Day on March 3rd, nearly 400,000 Bulgarians residing in Germany join in the celebration, highlighting the vibrant and dynamic presence of the Bulgarian diaspora in the country. Known for its allure as a favored destination for Bulgarians seeking opportunities abroad, Germany boasts a thriving Bulgarian community scattered across its cities and towns.

In urban hubs throughout Germany, the unmistakable sound of Bulgarian speech resonates, while Bulgarian establishments such as shops, Sunday schools, and folk dance courses serve as cultural anchors for the community. In areas with concentrated Bulgarian populations, entire neighborhoods pulsate with Bulgarian flair, boasting a plethora of amenities ranging from hair salons to pastry shops, and from boutiques to restaurants.

While official statistics from 2022 approximate the Bulgarian population in Germany at around 400,000 individuals, the true number is believed to surpass this figure significantly, considering factors such as dual citizenship and those who have relinquished their Bulgarian nationality.

Marking the National Day festivities, Bulgarians across Germany come together to revel in the spirit of their homeland. In Stuttgart, Bulgarians gather in the central square for a joyous celebration organized by the local Bulgarian folklore club, "Balkan Dance." Festivities include traditional dances, the distribution of martenitsi to passersby, and an exhibition showcasing Bulgarian folklore and culture.

Bulgarian Sunday schools play a pivotal role in commemorating the occasion, infusing educational settings with patriotic fervor. At Munich's Dora Gabe School, children engage in song, poetry, and storytelling sessions centered around Bulgarian heritage. Similarly, at Cologne's "AZ Buki Vedi" school, students partake in festive dances during breaks and engage in themed activities throughout the day.

Even the youngest members of the Bulgarian community in Germany, such as those in the preparatory group at the "Danube" society kindergarten in Düsseldorf, participate in special lessons dedicated to Bulgaria's traditions and history. Here, children learn about the significance of the Martenitsa tradition, listen to the Bulgarian national anthem, and reflect on pivotal moments in Bulgarian history, including the heroic defense of the Shipka Pass.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Germany, National Day, celebration

Related Articles:

EU Allocates 85 Million Euros to Bulgaria and Romania for Enhanced Border Management

In a bid to bolster border management and migration control, the European Commission (EC) has announced its decision to allocate 85 million euros to Bulgaria and Romania

World » EU | March 4, 2024, Monday // 13:45

Bulgaria's Transit Potential: Increasing Gas Supplies From Azerbaijan

Bulgaria’s potential to boost transit supplies of Azerbaijan’s gas, catering to both Western Balkan countries and European regions along the south-north axis, was highlighted by the Speaker of the National Assembly during his meeting with President Ilham

Politics | March 4, 2024, Monday // 11:38

Remembering the Tragedy: 47 Years Since Bulgaria's Deadliest Earthquake

Today, Bulgarians mark the anniversary of the nation's deadliest earthquake, the haunting memories of the catastrophic event that struck 47 years ago resurface,

Society | March 4, 2024, Monday // 10:40

Bulgarians Celebrated the National Liberation Day All Over the Country

Bulgaria commemorated its 146th anniversary of liberation from Ottoman rule with grand celebrations spanning across the nation

Society » Culture | March 4, 2024, Monday // 10:02

Shipka Peak: Thousands Gather to Honor March 3 Heroes

Today, on the revered national holiday of March 3, thousands of Bulgarians congregated at the historic Shipka peak and its surroundings to commemorate the sacrifices made for the country's freedom.

Society » Culture | March 3, 2024, Sunday // 12:39

Moscow On Bulgaria's National Holiday: Relations Have Been Reduced To Zero, You Are Ruled By Russophobes!

Russian-Bulgarian relations are practically reduced to zero. The current government is carrying out an outright Russophobic policy, destroying the foundation of our bilateral cooperation

Politics » Diplomacy | March 3, 2024, Sunday // 10:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Bulgarians Celebrated the National Liberation Day All Over the Country

Bulgaria commemorated its 146th anniversary of liberation from Ottoman rule with grand celebrations spanning across the nation

Society » Culture | March 4, 2024, Monday // 10:02

Shipka Peak: Thousands Gather to Honor March 3 Heroes

Today, on the revered national holiday of March 3, thousands of Bulgarians congregated at the historic Shipka peak and its surroundings to commemorate the sacrifices made for the country's freedom.

Society » Culture | March 3, 2024, Sunday // 12:39

March 3rd: Celebrating Bulgaria's National Holiday and Historical Resilience

Every year on March 3rd, Bulgarians come together to celebrate their National Holiday, marking a pivotal moment in their history – the Liberation of Bulgaria from Ottoman rule

Society » Culture | March 3, 2024, Sunday // 07:56

Bulgaria's National Liberation Day: Celebrations Across the Nation Await! (FULL LIST)

March 3 holds a special place in the hearts of all true Bulgarians

Society » Culture | March 1, 2024, Friday // 17:21

Bulgarian Writer Nominated for Prestigious EU Literary Prize!

Todor P. Todorov’s novel “Hagabula” has been nominated for the European Union Prize for Literature, reported BTA

Society » Culture | March 1, 2024, Friday // 15:47

Bulgaria's Colorful Tradition: Unraveling the Mysteries of Baba Marta and the Martenitsa

On March 1, Bulgarians celebrate Baba Marta - one of the most beloved Bulgarian traditions, preserved to this day

Society » Culture | March 1, 2024, Friday // 09:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria