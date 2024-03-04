USA Extends Warm Regards to Bulgaria on March 3rd Anniversary

March 3, 2024, Sunday
Bulgaria: USA Extends Warm Regards to Bulgaria on March 3rd Anniversary

In a recent message, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the Bulgarian people on the occasion of the 146th anniversary of Bulgaria's Liberation Day. The statement, published on the website of the State Department today, underscores the enduring partnership between the United States and Bulgaria, rooted in shared democratic values and aimed at fostering peace, prosperity, and security.

Acknowledging the longstanding diplomatic relations spanning over 120 years, Blinken emphasized the significance of the bilateral partnership in contributing to the unity and security of Europe and the transatlantic community. He commended Bulgaria's commitment to deepening integration into European institutions, ensuring energy security, and strengthening its collaboration with NATO allies.

Furthermore, Blinken highlighted the joint efforts between the United States and Bulgaria in supporting Ukraine and its people in the face of Kremlin's military aggression. He expressed optimism about the prospects of a future partnership aimed at building a more secure, prosperous, and just future for both nations.

The message from the US Secretary of State comes as a reaffirmation of the enduring friendship and cooperation between the United States and Bulgaria, reflecting a shared commitment to democratic principles and collective security in the region and beyond.

