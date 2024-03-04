Odesa: Infant Perishes in Mother's Arms During Russian Attack

Remembering the Tragedy: 47 Years Since Bulgaria's Deadliest Earthquake
Today, Bulgarians mark the anniversary of the nation's deadliest earthquake, the haunting memories of the catastrophic event that struck 47 years ago resurface,
Amidst the chaos and destruction of the 2+ year war in Ukraine, a heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded as a four-month-old infant lost his life in his mother's embrace. The harrowing attack, which occurred overnight, claimed a total of eight lives, including that of a three-year-old child, according to reports from Ukrinform.
The tragedy unfolded amidst a series of airstrikes launched by Russian forces, leaving a trail of destruction and despair in its wake. Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, confirmed the grim toll, stating, "At the moment, we know of eight dead." Among the victims were three men, aged 35, 40, and 54, along with two women aged 73 and 31. In addition, two young children, three-year-old Mark and four-month-old Tymofiy, succumbed to the onslaught.
This morning, Odesa was hit by Russia, targeting a nine-story apartment building. Currently, the death toll has risen to 8, including a 3-month-old baby with their mother and a 3-year-old boy— Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) March 2, 2024
The name of the baby was Tymofiy, the same as mine pic.twitter.com/dS2Wanqvvf
The heart-wrenching loss of three-year-old Mark was compounded by the tragic fate of his father, while his mother remains hospitalized in critical condition. The devastating impact of the attack reverberated throughout the community, leaving families shattered and communities reeling from the aftermath.
The assault, carried out by Russian invaders using attack drones, targeted residential areas in Odesa, resulting in widespread destruction and chaos. One of the drones struck a high-rise apartment building, obliterating a section of the entrance and destroying 18 apartments in the process. The ensuing rescue operation has stretched on for over 20 hours, as emergency responders work tirelessly to locate survivors trapped beneath the rubble.
The third baby was found dead under the rubble of their house in Odesa in the morning, the head of regional administration reported ???? The death tall of the russian terrorist attack rises to 10 pic.twitter.com/wycXQ5plaO— Olena Halushka (@OlenaHalushka) March 3, 2024
