Odesa: Infant Perishes in Mother's Arms During Russian Attack

World » UKRAINE | March 3, 2024, Sunday // 09:58
Bulgaria: Odesa: Infant Perishes in Mother's Arms During Russian Attack

Amidst the chaos and destruction of the 2+ year war in Ukraine, a heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded as a four-month-old infant lost his life in his mother's embrace. The harrowing attack, which occurred overnight, claimed a total of eight lives, including that of a three-year-old child, according to reports from Ukrinform.

The tragedy unfolded amidst a series of airstrikes launched by Russian forces, leaving a trail of destruction and despair in its wake. Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, confirmed the grim toll, stating, "At the moment, we know of eight dead." Among the victims were three men, aged 35, 40, and 54, along with two women aged 73 and 31. In addition, two young children, three-year-old Mark and four-month-old Tymofiy, succumbed to the onslaught.

The heart-wrenching loss of three-year-old Mark was compounded by the tragic fate of his father, while his mother remains hospitalized in critical condition. The devastating impact of the attack reverberated throughout the community, leaving families shattered and communities reeling from the aftermath.

The assault, carried out by Russian invaders using attack drones, targeted residential areas in Odesa, resulting in widespread destruction and chaos. One of the drones struck a high-rise apartment building, obliterating a section of the entrance and destroying 18 apartments in the process. The ensuing rescue operation has stretched on for over 20 hours, as emergency responders work tirelessly to locate survivors trapped beneath the rubble.

Tags: odesa, Russian, tragedy, death

