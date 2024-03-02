Espionage Bombshell: German Military Conversation Leak Sparks Diplomatic Crisis with Russia
Germany has launched an investigation into the leak of a confidential conversation among senior military officials discussing weapons for Ukraine, revealed in an audio recording released by Russian media. The leaked conference call has raised concerns about possible espionage activities in Germany and prompted calls for clarification from Russia.
According to Reuters, the incident has prompted Germany's defense ministry to initiate an investigation, with the country's counterintelligence service looking into the matter. While the authenticity of the recording remains unconfirmed, German officials have pledged to take all necessary measures to address the situation.
The audio recording, first broadcast by Russian journalist and RT state television editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, has sparked widespread interest. Although Reuters listened to the 38-minute recording, independent verification of its authenticity has not been achieved.
In the conversation, participants discuss the potential supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, a proposition that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has publicly opposed. Other topics include the training of Ukrainian soldiers and potential military strategies.
Despite inquiries from Reuters, the Russian embassy in Berlin has not responded to requests for comment on the allegations of espionage. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has addressed the issue, claiming that the leaked recording reveals "devious plans of the Bundeswehr," referring to the German armed forces.
German lawmaker Roderich Kiesewetter expressed his belief in the authenticity of the reports, highlighting Russia's use of espionage and sabotage as part of hybrid warfare strategies. He suggested that more leaked information could be used to influence decision-making processes and manipulate individuals.
